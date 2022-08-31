Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s Contract Saga Goes On

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been playing social media games amid the saga going on surrounding his contract situation.

Time is running out for the contract to be sorted as we close in on the Week One deadline. Jackson responded to some comments on Twitter about his current status, dropping a hint or two of what he wants.

Lamar Jackson contract talks aren’t looking so good (Jersey swap @Jayl3nWaddle) pic.twitter.com/A54LfoKC55 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 29, 2022

One user suggest that the Ravens give him a guaranteed deal of $250m, with one user replying saying “they already offered that”. and Jackson then replied to that comment bluntly saying “No they didn’t”.

There’s also suggestions that he may be interested in a move to the Miami Dolphins, after also liking a tweet of him in a Dolphins jersey suggesting he become the new Dolphins QB. Not only has he liked a tweet, but he’s also replied to a tweet saying Dolphins were his second favourite team growing up.

I grew up a Dallas fan but dolphins were second no doubt — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 29, 2022

There’s certainly know reason why the Ravens shouldn’t be offering him a new bumper deal, with his performances over the years being of a high quality. He was named NFL MVP back in 2019, and the following year was ranked #1 in the NFL Top 100 rankings, which is now held by the ever great Tom Brady as announced last week.