Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Another busy Saturday in store with the Scottish Grand National (3:35) at Ayr the afternoon’s highlight race, while there’s decent supporting cards from Newbury, Chepstow, Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Leopardstown (Ire).
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Ayr and one from Newbury, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Newbury, Chepstow, Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Leopardstown (Ire)
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!
NAP – SEBASTOPOL @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 1.15 Ayr
Course winnner here over hurdles but got off the mark over fences last time at Kempton in great fashion – winning by 6 1/2 lengths. Up 8lbs for that win but the form has been given a shot in the arm since with the runner-up – Golden Boy Grey – winning recently.
NEXT BEST – ROYAUME UNI @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 1.35 Newbury
This Gary Moore-trained 5 year-old was a nice winner at Fontwell last month (7 lengths) and prior to that was a fair 8th (not beaten far) in the Betfair Hurdle here at Newbury.
He’s up 6lbs for that latest victory and this looks a harder race, but he did it nicely and looks the sort to still have more to come over hurdles, being only 5 years-old. Open race, but looks to have a solid e/w chance.
Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday.
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Chepstow, Ayr, Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Leopardstown on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all races.
Ayr Horse Racing Tips
1.15 – SEBASTOPOL (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK
1.50 – DUSART @ 2/1 with Bet UK
2.25 – MILKWOOD @ 4/1 with Bet UK
3.00 – DO YOUR JOB @ 9/4 with Bet UK
3.35 – THE FERRY MASTER @ 9/1 with Bet UK
(Scottish Grand National Trends)
4.10 – ENEMY COAST AHEAD @ SP with Bet UK
4.45 – GETAREASON @ SP with Bet UK
5.15 – IDEM @ SP with Bet UK
Newbury Horse Racing Tips
1.00 – INCA DE LAFAYETTE @ SP with Bet UK
1.35 – ROYAUME UNI (NB) @ 9/2 with Bet UK
2.10 – FIRST FIGARO @ 5/1 with Bet UK
2.45 – COREY’S COURAGE @ 9/2 with Bet UK
3.20 – DOUKAROV @ SP with Bet UK
3.55 – DUBLIN FOUR @ SP with Bet UK
4.30 – BOOM BOOM SP with Bet UK
Lingfield (AW) Horse Racing Tips
1.55 – MISS SLIGO @ SP with Bet UK
2.30 – ELSALS @ SP with Bet UK
3.05 – SAYIFYOUWILL @ SP with Bet UK
3.40 – NIGHT ON EARTH @ SP with Bet UK
4.15 – MENAI BRIDGE @ SP with Bet UK
4.50 – SCHWARTZ @ SP with Bet UK
5.20 – AIGUILLETTE @ SP with Bet UK
5.50 – POLLINATE @ SP with Bet UK
Chepstow Horse Racing Tips
1.08 – HERMES BOY @ SP with Bet UK
1.42 – CLEMENCIA @ SP with Bet UK
2.17 – METHUSALAR @ SP with Bet UK
2.52 – FLOY JOY @ SP with Bet UK
3.27 – BALLINSKER @ SP with Bet UK
4.02 – FILE ILLICO @ SP with Bet UK
4.37 – OLYMPIC HONOUR @ SP with Bet UK
5.07 – I AM ROCCO @ SP with Bet UK
Leopardstown (Ire) Horse Racing Tips
2.00 – MINISTER OF WAR @ SP with Bet UK
2.35 – EXQUISITE ACCLAIM @ SP with Bet UK
3.10 – CONTARELLI CHAPEL @ SP with Bet UK
3.45 – DUKE DE SESSA @ SP with Bet UK
4.20 – CYCLAMEN @ SP with Bet UK
4.55 – SAN AER @ SP with Bet UK
5.25 – MASSAMAN @ SP with Bet UK
Wolverhampton (AW) Horse Racing Tips
5.30 – CAPTAIN KANE @ SP with Bet UK
6.00 – CALLISTO MOON @ SP with Bet UK
6.30 – CASHEL @ SP with Bet UK
7.00 – FLY TO GLORY @ SP with Bet UK
7.30 – WINKLEVI @ SP with Bet UK
8.00 – BLISSFUL SONG @ SP with Bet UK
8.30 – MAN OF RIDDLES @ SP with Bet UK
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
