Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 2 April

On Saturday, 2 April, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Bass Rock. He runs in the extended 2m 5f handicap hurdle that he won last year (4:10). Sandy Thomson’s horse is thus the best Bet of the Day at awesome odds of 11/8.

706 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Third off his current horse racing mark in graded company at Haydock this season, Bass Rock now drops back in trip at a course where he has never finished out of the frame. Now freshened up after a winter break, he can resume winning ways. Bass Rock is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day for 2 April.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Bass Rock win?

Although 15lb higher in the weights than 12 months ago, Bass Rock has already demonstrated he can be competitive off 130. He was only beaten just over four lengths in the Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle on the Betfair Chase card in November. This is easier.

Bass Rock remains lightly-raced and the six-year-old Martaline gelding has also gone well fresh in the past. Thomson always targets the Scottish Grand National meeting with some of his best horses too. Bass Rock is thus well worth backing with 888Sport in his repeat bid.

Barrichello NB to Our NAP of the Day in Scottish Champion Hurdle

In a typically competitive renewal of the Grade 2 Scottish Champion Hurdle earlier on the card (2:25), Barrichello appeals. Trained by Donald McCain, who has had a fantastic season, this Gentlewave gelding has won four of his five starts this season.

Barrichello beat subsequent scorer Good Risk At All, the favourite for the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival who missed the cut by one, at Warwick on his penultimate start off just 4lb lower. The runner-up now has a 137 rating, making Barrichello’s own mark of 134 look lenient.

He followed-up at Newcastle with a 7lb claimer on his back. Barrichello could still be getting even better and landed a Listed race easily off 127 earlier in the campaign. With a nice racing weight of 10st 8lb and champion jockey elect Brian Hughes again aboard, he gets the vote at odds of 13/2.

Chirico Vallis Overpriced & Each Way Value in Scottish Grand National

In the big betting race, the Grade 3 Scottish Grand National over a marathon 4m (3:35), Chirico Vallis looks overpriced on the pick of his form. Past horse racing results from this season show Neil Mulholland’s charge finishing third on his last two starts. The first of those was at this level in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

Eclair Surf, the runaway winner, has since finished runner-up in the Eider Chase at Newcastle. Chirico Vallis also split Ultima Handicap Chase 1-2 Corach Rambler and Gericault Roque that day. Now stepping back up in trip, JP McManus’ horse could easily outrun odds of 22/1 with horse racing betting sites paying six and even seven places.

