Home News scottish grand national 2022 runners riders and entries

Scottish Grand National 2022 Runners, Riders and Entries

Updated

17 seconds ago

on

Scottish Grand National

All eyes will be on the 2022 Scottish Grand National this Saturday from Ayr racecourse, where a decent field of staying chasers battle it out for the £84,405 first prize. Here at SportsLens we take a look at all of the Scottish Grand National runners, riders and entries, plus give you the latest betting.

Scottish Grand National 2022 Runners

1. Hill Sixteen

Age: 9yo
Rating: 147
Jockey: Mark McDonagh (7)
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Odds: 18/1 with BetUK
Unlucky loser of Becher Chase over famous Grand National fences at Aintree this winter has top weight here. Found conditions against him in Welsh National, but shaped like this longer trip would suit when fourth at Doncaster and runner-up in Premier Chase at Kelso latest.

2. Vintage Clouds

Age: 12yo
Rating: 144
Jockey: Sean Quinlan
Trainer: Sue Smith
Odds: 25/1 with BetUK
Popular grey that is a former Cheltenham Festival winner. No spring chicken though at the age of 12 and will need to bounce back from being pulled up in the Ultima Chase last time out. The last horse aged olver than 11 to win the Scottish National was in 1995.

3. Kitty’s Light

Age: 6yo
Rating: 143
Jockey: Jack Tudor
Trainer: Christian Williams
Odds: 5/1 with BetUK

Has propped up the Scottish Grand National betting market since running a fine second last time out in the Coral Trophy Chase at Kempton. Stepping up to 4m will be fine too, having run a solid second in the bet365 Gold Cup over 3m6f at Sandown last time. Plenty of time still to improve and easy to see why he’s likely to go off the Scottish Grand National favourite. The last (and only) other 6 year-old to win the race was Earth Summit in 1994.

4. Fantastikas

Age: 7yo
Rating: 143
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Odds: 12/1 with BetUK

Represents the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard that have won this race three times in the past – the latest coming in 2009 (Hello Bud). This 7 year-old was well-fancies for the Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time out, but could only manage 7th. Dropped a pound for that run though helps and is lightly-raced over fences (5 runs), but the step up in trip is an unknown.

5. Fidux

Age: 9yo
Rating: 142
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
Trainer: Alan King
Odds: 25/1 with BetUK

Will want the ground to dry out to have his best chance, with his last two wins coming on good underfoot conditions. Trained by Alan King, who won this race in 2013, is a plus and despite not winning this season is down to a mark only a pound higher than his last victory (June 2021).

6. Jersey Bean

Age: 9yo
Rating: 140
Jockey: Brendan Powell
Trainer: Oliver Sherwood
Odds: 15/1 with BetUK

Hails from the Oliver Sherwood yard, who know what it takes to land a National – they won the Aintree version with Many Clouds (2015). This 9 year-old heads here in winning form too, having landed a 3m4f Stayers’ Handicap Chase at Haydock so this step up to 4m looks well within range. He’s run 11 times over fences and has only been out of a top three finish three times (4 wins). Is up another 5lbs from his last win though so will need to find some more improvement.

7. Win My Wings

Age: 9yo
Rating: 140
Jockey: Mr R James (7)
Trainer: Christian Williams
Odds: 7/1 with BetUK

Is another leading player from the Christian Williams yard that comes into the race on a three-timer after wins at Exeter and Newcastle. The latest of those successes was in the Eider Chase at Newcastle, which is run over 4m 1 1/2f, so staying this trip is a given. She’s up another 8lbs in the ratings, but it’s interesing connections are offsetting most of that with the promising claiming jockey Rob James (claims 7lbs) booked to ride. Looks to have a big chance.

8. Ashtown Lad

Age: 8yo
Rating: 140
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Odds: 11/1 with BetUK

A promising young stayer, but the worry for him is his lack of experience for a race like this- he’s only raced four times over fences (1 win). Having said that, he ran the classy Ahor Senor to 7 lengths last time out at Wetherby and that horse went onto frank the form by running an excellent second in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. The other positive is the Dan Skelton yard currently have a cracking 38% record with their chasers at Ayr (8-from-21)

9. The Wolf

Age: 8yo
Rating: 139
Jockey: AP Heskin
Trainer: Olly Murphy
Odds: 12/1 with BetUK

Just failed to get up in the Edinburgh National, which is run just shy of 4m, so this trip here will be right up his street. Acts on any ground too and has only been raised 2lbs from that last effort at Musselburgh. Certainly looks an improving staying chaser and with time on his side should have more to come. With proven stamina he comes here with a leading chance.

10. Street Of Doyan

Age: 8yo
Rating: 139
Jockey: Kieren Buckley (5)
Trainer: John C McConnell
Odds: 20/1 with BetUK

Irish raider that was last seen pulling up in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. On a plus, though is a past course winner here, having won a NH Flat race here on debut back in 2019. Bit to prove but this will be his first run back at the Scottish track, so it might bring back some good memories!

11. Stormy Judge

Age: 7yo
Rating: 139
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Trainer: P A Fahy
Odds: 9/1 with BetUK

One of two raiders from the Irish yard of Peter Fahy and with top jockey Danny Mullins making the trip over to ride it’s no shock to see him supported in the betting. This 7 year-old has only had six career runs over fences and is lightly-raced this season with only two outings. Last year he beat Enjoy D’allen, who is a leading fancy for the Aintree Grand National next week, so if back to that form has to have a say here. The niggle would be that all his recent runs have been on soft and mainly heavy ground, which he’s unlikely to get here.

12. Via Dolorosa

Age: 10yo
Rating: 137
Jockey: Tom Scudamore
Trainer: David Pipe
Odds: 18/1 with BetUK

Punters will be drawn to him having won his last two races and with the last of those a 20 length success at Fakenham then he’s not without a squeak. Of course, this is a step up here though and he’s also up 10lbs in the ratings for that win, but could not be in better form and the experienced Tom Scudamore, who won this race 12 months ago, has been booked to ride.

13. Prime Venture

Age: 11yo
Rating: 135
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Trainer: Evan Williams
Odds: 28/1 with BetUK

Another of the older statesmen in the race at 11 years-old. However, is still enjoying his racing and won back in January at Sandown. Recent runs have, however, been in veterans races so taking on younger legs here today. On a plus, we have seen three 11 year-olds win this race since 2009.

14. Chirico Vallis

Age: 10yo
Rating: 135
Jockey: Richie McLernon
Trainer: Neil Mulholland
Odds: 20/1 with BetUK

Runs in the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus, who is still looking for his first win in the Scottish National. Another that’s been running in veterans races recently, but was a close third in one at Doncaster last time out. Gets in here off the same mark as last time – however, the worry would be the trip as he seemed to not stay over 3m6 two runs ago in the Classic Chase at Warwick.

15. Innisfree Lad

Age: 10yo
Rating: 134
Jockey: Brian Hughes
Trainer: David Dennis
Odds: 15/1 with BetUK

Stayed on well to take third, behind Win My Wings, in the Eider Chase last time out over 4m 1 1/2f, so this trip is fine. Dropped a pound for that run too so no shock to see him get closer to that rival this time. Has 9 top-three finished to his name from 16 runs over fences and with top jockey Brian Hughes riding looks a lively outsider.

16. One More Fleurie

Age: 8yo
Rating: 132
Jockey: Charlie Todd (3)
Trainer: Ian Williams
Odds: 20/1 with BetUK

Well back in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time so need to improve on that. Dropped 6lbs helps and that run also came off a 3 1/2 month break so can be expected to have improved for it. The worry would be that his last carrer win came off a 10lb lower mark.

17. Major Dundee

Age: 7yo
Rating: 132
Jockey: Alan King
Trainer: Tom Cannon
Odds: 12/1 with BetUK

Another from the Alan King yard, that have won this race in the past. Looks their better chance with jockey Tom Cannon riding and has been nibbled in the betting prior to the race. Concern would be the lack of experience with just three career runs over fences, but has won two of those and certainly looks an improving staying chaser. The trip is an unknown, with all runs recently coming around 3m, but shapes as if this step up is worth a crack. Run in the late Trevor Hemmings colours too – who were responsible for the Scottish National winner in 2016 and 2017. Looks to have a live chance.

18. History Of Fashion

Age: 8yo
Rating: 130
Jockey: Phillip Enright
Trainer: P A Fahy
Odds: 12/1 with BetUK

Irish raider that head here with a leading chance after staying on well over 3m last time (3rd) at Navan. Prior to that run unseated in the Eider Chase, that was won by Win My Wings, but that was fairly early on in the race. Looks well worth a crack at this longer trip and with just 10-9 in weight to carry has been handed a lovely racing weight. Decent chance.

19. Court Master

Age: 9yo
Rating: 130
Jockey: Richard Patrick
Trainer: Michael Scudamore
Odds: 18/1 with BetUK

Another that was last seen running in the Eider Chase, but was a solid fourth there – beaten 12 1/2 lengths. Gets in off the same mark here and only has 10-9 to carry. With 5 wins from 14 chase starts knows how to win and being that he likes to race up with the pace can keep out of trouble up top.

20. Ask A Honey Bee

Age: 8yo
Rating: 130
Jockey: Connor Brace
Trainer: Fergal O’Brien
Odds: 18/1 with BetUK

Still a novice chaser, but has a consistent profile with four top two finishes from 5 runs. Longer trip here an unknown, but runs as if he’ll stay and acts on any going. Low weight of 10-9 helps and looks the sort to have more to come, but has had a habit of jumping right in the past which would be a worry here at this left-handed course.

21. The Ferry Master

Age: 9yo
Rating: 128
Jockey: Ryan Mania
Trainer: Sandy Thomson
Odds: 9/1 with BetUK

Fourth in this race 12 months ago and gets in here on a 5lb lower mark this time. Returned last time at Newcastle to run a close second and with that run coming off the back of a wind op can be expected to improve again. Just 10-7 to carry and with form in the race is certainly one of the leading contenders here.

22. El Paso Wood

Age: 8yo
Rating: 127
Jockey: Philip Armson (7)
Trainer: David Pipe
Odds: 20/1 with BetUK

Last seen running fourth in the Midlands National at Uttoxeter a few weeks ago. Gets in here off a 6lbs lower mark though and jockey Phil Armson continues in the saddle to claim a handy 7lbs. Has won 5 of his 19 chase starts and based on that last run over 4m2f this drop back to 4m looks a plus. With only 10-6 (and the jockey claim) could be a dangerous outsider.

23. Cool Mix

Age: 10yo
Rating: 125
Jockey: Alan Doyle (7)
Trainer: Iain Jardine
Odds: 10/1 with BetUK

Course winner that was fifth in the race 12 months ago and returns on a mark that is 6lbs lower. Connections are also jocking up the useful claimer Alan Doyle to take off another 7lbs here, so is actually 13lbs lower than last year. Has been in good form this season too and with 14 top three finishes from his 19 chaser runs has a consistent profile. Looks to have a big chance.

24. Strong Economy

Age: 10yo
Rating: 121
Jockey: Derek Fox
Trainer: Ian Duncan
Odds: 40/1 with BetUK

Loves it here at Ayr – has won all three chase starts at the track. Only 10st to carry but is actually racing 4lbs out of the handicap which is not ideal – this means he’s carrying 4lbs more than he should. Also fell last time out at the track, which is not ideal, while isn’t certain to stay the 4m trip based on previous tries over it. Derek Fox, who won the 2017 Aintree Grand National, rides.

Scottish Grand National 2022 Tips

We take a look at the Scottish Grand National in more detail here – giving you our best bets, plus key trainer and jockey stats to take into the race.

Scottish Grand National 2022 Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The 2022 Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our Scottish Grand National 2022 trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

