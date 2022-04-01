Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News scottish grand national 2022 trends tips for the scottish national

Scottish Grand National 2022 Trends | Tips For The Scottish National

Updated

33 mins ago

on

Scottish Grand National Trends

The Grand National bandwagon heads north of the border this weekend (Sat, 2nd April) for the 2022 Scottish Grand National. The Coral-sponsored 4 mile race is staged at Ayr racecourse and will be run at 3:35pm, so to help whittle down the Scottish National runners we’ve got the key trends and stats to take into the race.

Use these Scottish Grand National 2022 trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners and pinpoint the runners that have the best chance based on history.

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Did You Know? 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 runnings.

Scottish Grand National 2022: 18 Year Stats To Have On Your Side

  • 18/18 – Last ran 57 days or less ago
  • 16/18 – Finished in the top 6 last time out
  • 16/18 – Aged 8 or older
  • 14/18 – French or Irish bred
  • 14/18 – Fallen or unseated no more than once during their careers
  • 13/18 – Carried 10-9 or less
  • 13/18 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting
  • 13/18 – Finished in the first three last time out
  • 13/18 – Aged between 8-10 years-old
  • 12/18 – Had won over 3m or further
  • 12/18 – Last raced between 30-57 days ago
  • 11/18 – Came from the first 7 in the betting market
  • 7/18 – Won (fences) at Ayr before
  • 6/18 – Won last time out
  • 5/18 – Had won over 3m7f or further before
  • 2/18 – Trained by Paul Nicholls (2 of last 5 winners)
  • 1/18 – Winning favourites
  • The average winning SP in the last 18 runnings is 20/1

Scottish Grand National 2022 Trends To Help You Find The Winner

Form Line: Heading into the Scottish Grand National having had a recent run, not to mentions a decent finish in their most recent outing, is certaily a plus. In the last 18 runnings, 16 of the last 18 (89%) winners were placed in the top 6 last time out, while 6 of the last 18 won their last race.

This stat was again supported 12 months ago when the Lucinda Russell-trained – Mighty Thunder – won the Scottish National after running second in the Midlands National.

Proven Stamina: With the Scottish Grand National run over 4 miles then having proven stamina is a ‘must-have’ when looking down runners.  This is supported with 12 of the last 18 winners (67%) having won before over 3m or further, while 5 of the last 18 had won over 3m7f or further before in their careers.

Favourites Chance: The betting on the Scottish Grand National is super-competitive with 30+ runners and the 2022 renewal will be no different. However, when it comes to the betting it’s a race the bookmakers have loved as in the last 18 runnings the Scottish Grand National has only produced one winning favourite.

This is further backed up by 13 of the last 18 (72%) winners also returning a double-figure price in the betting. That said, you probably still don’t have to look too far down the betting market as 11 of the last 18 winners (61%) came from the first seven in the betting.

Weight Watchers:  Being a handicap race, then weight carried is another trend to look for. The key weight cut-off point – based on recent trends – is 10st 9lbs. This is because we’ve seen 13 of the last 18 (72%) winners carry 10st 9lbs or less.

It’s also worth noting, however, that 4 of the last 8 winners carried 11-1 or more, so there could be a slight switch in this weight stat. But, it’s still the horses with the less weight that have the better recent record – of the last 16 runnings, 12 winners have carried 10-9 or less to victory.

Age Concern: Having a fair bit of experience in any staying horse race can be a huge advantage. But in the Scottish Grand National, that’s not been so important in recent years. Okay, your horse probably needs to be 8 or older as we’ve seen 16 of the last 18 (89%) winners aged between 8 and 11 years old.

We’ve witnessed a few 7 year-olds win in more recent years (2013 and 2016) – so you can’t totally put a line through this age. But at the other end of the age range, with only one 12 year-old (or older) winning since 1947, then really the horses that are a bit longer in the tooth can safely be ruled out based on the trends.

Race Fitness: Arguably the biggest trend in recent years is to look for horses that are fit and had a good recent run – this should help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners once the final line-up is out.

Why? Well, ALL of the last 18 winners had raced in the last 57 days – so that’s a 100% strike-rate! Okay, it’s always wise to give this trend some room to breathe, so a two or three day window isn’t the worst shout.

Trainers To Note: The Scottish Grand National doesn’t really have a stable that have dominated in recent years – a different yard has won the 4m-race in 16 of the last 18 renewals. The only exception being the Paul Nicholls camp, who have won the Scottish Grand National three times (1997, 2016 and 2017).

Other stables to have on your radar though are Nigel Twiston-Davies, Alan King, Peter Bowen, Rebecca Curtis and Nicky Richards, who have all won the race since 2009, while Lucinda Russell took the honours 12 months ago.

Latest Scottish Grand National 2022 Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Kitty’s Light 5/1 Virgin Bet logo
Win My Wings 15/2 Virgin Bet logo
The Ferry Master 9/1 Virgin Bet logo
Storm Judge 10/1 Virgin Bet logo
The Wolf 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
Ashtown Lad 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
Cool Mix 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
Fantasikas 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
Major Dundee 12/1 Virgin Bet logo
History Of Fashion 14/1 Virgin Bet logo
Jersey Bean 16/1 Virgin Bet logo
BAR THE FIELD 16/1 Virgin Bet logo

Recent Scottish Grand National 2022 Winners

  • 2021 – MIGHTY THUNDER (8/1)
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 – TAKINGRISKS (25/1)
  • 2018 – JOE FARRELL (33/1)
  • 2017 – VICENTE (9/1 jfav)
  • 2016 – VICENTE (14/1)
  • 2015 – WAYWARD PRINCE (25/1)
  • 2014 – AL CO (40/1)
  • 2013 – GODSMEJUDGE (12/1)
  • 2012 – MERIGO (15/2)
  • 2011 – BESHABAR (15/2)
  • 2010 – MERIGO (18/1)
  • 2009 – HELLO BUD (12/1)
  • 2008 – IRIS de BALME (66/1)
  • 2007 – HOT WELD (14/1)
  • 2006 – RUN FOR PADDY (33/1)
  • 2005 – JOES EDGE (20/1)
  • 2004 – GREY ABBEY (12/1)
  • 2003 – RYALUX (15/2)
More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
28 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

£25 Matched First Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Place your first bet on racing pools and, win or lose, we’ll match your stake up to £25 in Tote Credit. Max Tote Credit is £25. Tote Credit cannot be withdrawn, exchanged, or substituted and expires after 7 days. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. Ten to Follow, virtual and football bets do not qualify. Totewin will be the qualifying bet when a Totewin and a Toteplace bet are struck at the same time. New UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

50% first deposit bonus up to £50

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £/€10. Qualifying real money bet of £/€10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer credited within 48 hours. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

  • Great new customer welcome bonus
  • Plenty of chances to earn Odds Boosts
  • Very mobile friendly betting app
9.3
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New users only. Place qual bets of £10 (min odds 1/2, 2+ legs) in 1st 7 days to unlock. Awarded as 3 x £10 free bet. Min odds 1/1, 3+ legs, + 7 day expiry. Winnings in cash. Full T&Cs Apply.
TOP UK Bookmaker

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Offer includes a free £1 Race Index spread bet to try out our exciting 50-25-10 race markets. Bet with live streaming on all racing and greyhounds!

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and we will give you £15 in free bets plus an extra £5 Free Bet the following day. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 4 x £5 bets to use on 1x Football, 1x Horse Racing, 1x Virtuals & 1x any sport. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. 3 x £5 Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement, fourth free bet credited by midday the day after your first bet settles. 7-day free bet expiry. Available once per customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customers only. First deposit of at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Refund on losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of your first deposit (max refund £40). Payment restrictions & T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Full T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org New customers only. Opt in required. Qualifying bet must be £10 or more and placed at odds of 1.5 or higher. Free bet must be used in-play. Free bet is non-withdrawable, expires after 7 days and is not returned with winnings.

Bet £10 Get £15 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens