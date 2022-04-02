Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, April 2nd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has two recommended bets trades at Ayr’s Scottish National meeting on Saturday, April 2nd, as well as a horse to oppose on the all-weather at Lingfield. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

AYR 4.10

BASS ROCK was only fifth when the 6-4 favourite at Carlisle last time but he raced on the inside rail on a day it was a big advantage to challenge wide on the better ground. His full record for Sandy Thomson now reads 22321135 (2-8) and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go close at least. Buy at 26 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back at 13-8 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back BASS ROCK in Ayr 4.20

AYR SPOTLIGHT VERDICT

BASS ROCK (see above) is the Racing Post Spotlight selection for Ayr’s 4.10 and I also find myself agreeing with my former colleagues’ verdicts for several other races at this meeting. The consistent SEBASTOPOL appreciated the better ground when scoring at Kempton last time and can follow up in the opener (1.15), DUSART remains open to plenty of improvement as a chaser and can improve on his Cheltenham festival fifth by landing the 1.50 and ONEMOREFORTHEROAD, tactically versatile and at home on good ground, should be thereabouts in the Scottish Champion Hurdle (2.25). DO YOUR JOB has proved incredibly consistent since joining the Michael Scudamore yard – recording form figures of 21124221F221 (4-12) – and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t pick up at least 10 points in the 3.00. Ben Hutton has gone for glory with 25-1 shot BLAME THE GAME in the finale (4.45) but by this point I’d hope to have the spread of 60-64 covered.

Recommendation: Buy RACING POST SPOTLIGHT verdict at Ayr

LINGFIELD 4.50

INDURO DE FONTAINE was only beaten by a neck into second place over a shorter trip here last time but got first run on the winner in a slowly-run contest and, if anything, probably should have done better. He might still find his maiden status intact after today’s race. Trainer Louise Allan’s losing streak goes back 479 days (albeit she’s had just 25 runners in that time) and progeny of Induro De Fontaine’s sire, Manduro, usually underperform on the all-weather, winning just 51 of their 692 starts (7.4%) for a huge loss of £377.82 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected number of winners = 66.36). Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider HICONIC.

Recommendation: Oppose INDURO DE FONTAINE in Lingfield 4.50

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related