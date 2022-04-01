A cracking renewal of the 2022 Scottish Grand National in prospect this Saturday as 24 runners line-up for the Ayr race. To help your enjoyment of the big race here at SportsLens we’ve listed the best Scottish Grand National betting offers to take advantage of.

Best Scottish Grand National Betting Offers

Scottish Grand National 2022 Runners and Riders

At this stage there are 24 Scottish Grand National runners heading to post for Saturday’s big race at Ayr – we take a look at each runner in more detail here on our Scottish Grand National runners and riders page.

How Many Scottish Grand National Favourites Have Won Recently?

The 2022 Scottish Grand National favourite this year is likely to be the Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light @ 5/1 with BetUK. It’s easy to see why this 6 year-old has been well-supported in the Scottish Grand National betting market after a solid second in the the Coral Trophy Handicap last time out.

However, with 16 of the last last 18 Scottish National winners aged 8 or older, plus just one previous winner aged 6 (Earth Summit, 1994), then the trends suggest Kitty’s Light might be worth taking on.

Add in that, we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite win the race in the last 18 runnings, then this is another potential negative for the likely market leader.

Scottish Grand National 2022 Betting Tips

With 24 runners heading to post for the 2022 Scottish Grand National there will be a lot of horses tipped to win. We take a look at the race in more detail here – giving you our two best Scottish Grand National tips for the 2022 race.

Scottish Grand National 2022 Trends

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 24 runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Scottish Grand National Recent Winners

1st – MIGHTY THUNDER (1st 8/1)

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

2nd – DINGO DOLLAR (7/1)

3rd – MISTER FOGPATCHES (8/1)

4th – THE FERRY MASTER (20/1)

2020 – No Race (Covid)

2019 – TAKINGRISKS (25/1)

2018 – JOE FARRELL (33/1)

2017 – VICENTE (9/1 jfav)

2016 – VICENTE (14/1)

2015 – WAYWARD PRINCE (25/1)

2014 – AL CO (40/1)

2013 – GODSMEJUDGE (12/1)

2012 – MERIGO (15/2)

2011 – BESHABAR (15/2)

2010 – MERIGO (18/1)

2009 – HELLO BUD (12/1)

2008 – IRIS de BALME (66/1)

2007 – HOT WELD (14/1)

2006 – RUN FOR PADDY (33/1)

2005 – JOES EDGE (20/1)

2004 – GREY ABBEY (12/1)

2003 – RYALUX (15/2)

