Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 2nd April

Another busy Saturday on the horse racing front that is spearheaded by the Ayr Scottish Grand National (3.35). The ITV cameras are at Ayr to show five races, plus are also at Newbury to take in three more live races over the jumps. The Saturday supporting cards come from Chepstow (NH), Lingfield (AW) & Wolverhampton, with Leopardstown (Ire) racing in Ireland on the flat.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 2nd April 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
SEBASTOPOL @ 9/4 with BetUK – 1.15 Ayr
Broke his duck over fences at Kempton last time out in great fashion. The form of that win has since been franked with the runner-up bolting up since. Course winner at the track over hurdles helps and now he’s got that vital first win over the bigger obstacles can kick on.
MISS SLIGO @ SP with BetUK – 1.55 Lingfield
Course winner that continues in great form – finishing in the first two in her last four races. Won well at Southwell last time out and in what looks a poor race is the only course winner in the line-up.
MILKWOOD @ 4/1 with BetUK – 2.25 Ayr
Won this race 12 months ago and looks to have been a target all season again. Has only raced twice since winning this prize last season and despite being 8lbs higher this year looked to have a bit in-hand last year over Anna Bunina (runs again) so can defy the rise.
FILE ILLICO @ SP with BetUK – 4.02 Chepstow
Winner of two of this last three races, with the last being an impressive 7 length win at Leicester. Up 5lbs for that but looks an improving chaser for the Jonjo O’Neill yard that can continue his rise up the ranks.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
