2022 scottish grand national tips best bets for the scottish national

2022 Scottish Grand National Tips | Best Bets For The Scottish National

Updated

16 mins ago

on

2022 Scottish Grand National Tips

A huge day on the horse racing front this Saturday with the Scottish Grand National the big weekend highlight at Ayr raceourse. The 4m race will be run at 3:35pm and if the betting is anything to go by, the Christian Williams-trained Kitty’s Light is the one to beat. We assess his chance and give you our Scottish Grand National tips to take into the race.

2022 Scottish Grand National Tips

One of the Christian Williams-trained runners – Kitty’s Light – has figured well in the betting for the Scottish Grand National in recent weeks, but with only one Scottish Grand National favourite winning in the last 18 runnings, plus 16 of the last 18 winners aged 8 or older, this 6 year-old has these trend against him too.

The positives regarding Kitty’s Light are that he does have time on his side (only 6) and was also an excellent second in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown over 3m6f last season  – therefore, this 4m trip looks sure to suit. His chance is an obvious one, but he’s also poor value in the betting a race with 30 other runners to beat.

The Irish stable of Peter Fahey send over two big chances in Stormy Judge and History Of Fashion – both look interesting with Danny Mullins coming over to ride Stormy Judge, who beat Grand National hopeful, Enjoy D’Allen, at Navan last March. Phillip Enright rides their other runner- History Of Fashion – and with just 10st 9lbs gets in with a nice racing weight.

With a 38% record with his chasers here, the Dan Skelton-trained Ashtown Lad has to be respected – this 8 year-old is also ridden by brother Harry Skelton, who boasts a useful 40% strike-rate when riding over fences at Ayr.

The course winners in the line-up are Cool Mix, who was 5th in the race last year, One More Fleurie, Strong Economy and Streets Of Doyen.

The Christian Williams team also have Win My Wings entered and he looks to have a huge chance too. He was last seen winning the Eider Chase at Newcastle over 4m1f so the distance will be right up his street. He’s up another 8lbs in the ratings though so has more on his plate, but it’s interesting that connections are offsetting most of that hike by booking jockey Rob James to claim 7lbs. That will certainly help, but the fact they are doing that suggests they maybe worried about the big weight (11-5).

Fantastikas, Major Dundee, The Wolf and Ask A Honey Bee are all other contenders that have claims. But we are happy to side with two horses that ran well in this race last season – THE FERRY MASTER (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK and COOL MIX (e/w) @ 14/1 with BetUK

The Ferry Master was fourth 12 months ago in the race but returns this time on a 5lb lower mark. He’s also had a wind op since his last run and should also be much better for that last run as it came off a 2-month break.

Cool Mix, who was fifth last year, is also coming back on a lower mark – 6lbs. He’s a proven course winner but it’s also interesting that connections are putting the tongue-tie on for the first time and have also booked the useful claiming jockey – Alan Doyle – to take off a further 7lbs – meaning he’s actually 12lbs lower than when being beaten just 8 ¼ lengths in the race last year.

Of those at bigger odds, the hat-trick seeking Via Dolorosa, and the Brian Hughes-ridden Innisfree Lad, can go well, while, if staying the longer trip, another Sandy Thomson runner – Hill Sixteen – could go well at a nice price.

Back THE FERRY MASTER @ 9/1 with BetUK
Back COOL MIX @ 14/1 with BetUK

Plus, grab a FREE £30 BET when you join up with BetUK – just join, deposit and stakes only £10 on your first bet to unlock your £30 worth of free bets (Ts&C’s apply).

Scottish Grand National Trainer/Jockey Stats

Scottish Grand National Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals – two trends that leading Scottish Grand National fancy – Kitty’s Light – falls down on being a 6 year-old and looking the likely to be sent off the Scottish Grand National favourite.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

