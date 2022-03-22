Horse Racing Tips Australia: Wednesday’s Free Horse Racing Tips

Today we have some exciting Australian horse racing from Ascot, Eagle Farm, Sandown Hillside, Warwick Farm and Strathalbyn, with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. What an exciting time for horse racing in Australia! Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.

The five meetings at Ascot, Eagle Farm, Sandown Hillside, Warwick Farm and Strathalbyn all get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 12.34pm at Ascot, with the last race of the day in Australia getting underway at 6.30pm at Sandown Hillside.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Sandown Hillside and one from Ascot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse Racing Tips Australia: Ascot, Eagle Farm, Sandown Hillside, Warwick Farm and Strathalbyn

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – OCEAN CHIEF @ 3/1 with BlueBet – Race 6, 5.25 Sandown Hillside

On the best run of his career. He is coming in to this race after three successive victories, which is why we have decided to go with Ocean Chief as our NAP of the day today in Australia.

His last two wins came when he was favourite, and he didn’t disappoint as he romped home in both. Before that, he won as a relative outsider of a similar trip to today’s race and looked impressive doing so. It’s no surprise that this 5-year-old is one of the favourites here in what is a competitive race.

Sternest opposition is likely to come from Hasseltoff and Oriental Legend, but we are confident in Ocean Chief‘s abilities and think he is capable of making it four wins on the trot.

NEXT BEST – Llessur @ 11/2 with BlueBet – Race 8, 4.50 Ascot

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Ascot, where we have sided with Llessur to claim victory in the penultimate race of the afternoon.

She is racing really well at the moment and a win here would see her claim victory in her last three runs. Has shown she is capable from leading from the front as well as coming from behind, having won from both midfield and wire-to-wire this season.

At a very backable price of 11/2 with BlueBet, we think Llessur is the horse to beat in this race. Will have strong competition in the form of Invictus Domino and Lordhelpmerun, but we think this 5-year-old mare has what it takes to fend them all off and claim a triple win.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in Australia on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ascot, Eagle Farm, Sandown Hillside, Warwick Farm and Strathalbyn on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 39 races:

Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 12.34 My Dilemma @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 1.09 Rig A Dig @ 10/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 1.44 Union Jack @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 2.19 Noble Scot @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 2.54 Wheatstack Thief @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 3.38 Keeper Sweet @ 5/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 4.15 Sweet Admiration @ 19/10 with BlueBet

Race 8, 4.50 Llessur @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 9, 5.30 Art Admirer @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Eagle Farm Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.38 Hobsy @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.13 Naomi’s Reign @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.48 Realaide @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.23 Flybridge @ 6/4 with BlueBet

Race 5, 3.58 Edmonton @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.33 Swan Island @ 12/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.10 Tesaura @ 4/1 with BlueBet

Sandown Hillside Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 2.30 Matsukaze @ 17/10 with BlueBet

Race 2, 3.05 Moon Over Alice @ 6/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 3.40 There For You @ 25/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 4.15 Logan Street Lion @ 11/5 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.50 Dancelittlesister @ 5/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 5.25 Ocean Chief @ 3/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 6.00 Stagger Together @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 8, 6.30 Elteecee @ 13/2 with BlueBet

Warwick Farm Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.45 Chipper @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.20 Naval Seal @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.55 Latin Lyric @ 18/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.30 Kingdom Of Gold @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.05 Rivabrook @ 22/1 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.40 Ita @ 17/5 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.15 Esteemed Lady @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 8, 5.50 Impulse Control @ 22/1 with BlueBet

Strathalbyn Horse Racing Tips – Free Horse Racing Tips

Race 1, 1.40 Fleurieu Flipper @ 11/2 with BlueBet

Race 2, 2.15 M’lady Lois @ 7/1 with BlueBet

Race 3, 2.50 See You Later Now @ 22/1 with BlueBet

Race 4, 3.25 I’m Bulletproof @ 11/1 with BlueBet

Race 5, 4.00 Mr Ranger @ 9/2 with BlueBet

Race 6, 4.35 Badonkidonk @ 8/1 with BlueBet

Race 7, 5.10 Riched @ 9/1 with BlueBet

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

