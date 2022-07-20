We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Wednesday, 20 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Measure Of Magic each way. She runs in the Listed 6f Yeomanstown Stud Stakes for fillies and mares at Naas this evening (6:30). Johnny Murtagh’s charge looks well worth an each way punt at double figure odds of 10/1

A useful filly who didn’t take to horse racing headgear applied for the first time when last in action, Measure Of Magic has bits of form that would win this. The four-year-old daughter of Kodi Bear thus looks overpriced. She rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday as a result.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Measure of Magic hit the frame?

If this was a handicap, then Measure Of Magic – placed off 106 at the highest level last summer – would be very well-treated off just 98. A dual winner in this grade as a three-year-old, she perhaps hasn’t been seen to best effect this season. Already attracting some support on the best UK betting sites, Measure Of Magic ran a fine third in the 2021 Commonwealth Cup during Royal Ascot.

Both that and when filling the same spot in the Group 2 Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh over this trip are pieces of form that read well in relation to this. On that final start of the campaign, Measure Of Magic split a couple of subsequent winners. The runner-up, Twilight Spinner, landed the Athasi Stakes this season. Power Under Me, back in sixth in that race result, landed two Listed events.

Today’s horse racing NAP overpriced on pick of form

Connections now try cheekpieces for the first time. If they have the desired effect, then this stiff uphill test could bring Measure Of Magic back to her best. All of the leading horse racing betting sites see her shaping better than recent outings in an admittedly deep race for the grade. Some of the progressive types in the line-up were all out to win when we last saw them.

Measure Of Magic is therefore our horse racing NAP of the Day for 20 July. A £10 each way bet on her at her current price of £10/1 with 888Sport returns £140 if she can bounce back. The odds work out at 2/1 for a place about Measure Of Magic. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more information below…

