Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Southwell, Catterick and Lingfield get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Naas, Limerick, Sandown and Leicester get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Leicester.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Lingfield and one from Naas, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Southwell, Catterick, Lingfield, Naas, Limerick, Sandown and Leicester

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – ANO SYRA @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 6.30 Naas

Our NAP of the day comes from across the water in Ireland, where we have sided with Ano Syra to win this Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes listed race over the 5f205y trip.

This 3-year-old filly have been a revelation of late, and boasts some hugely impressive form. Ano Syra has four wins in her last five racing starts, with two runner-up finished backing up this excellent form before that. She has won around this course too in April when she ran off 9st and won by over a length.

Has ran off 9st 2lbs on numerous occasions so the one-pound rise won’t affect her at all. Here at SportsLens, we think Ano Syra has every chance of picking up her fifth win as a racehorse and to make it a hat-trick of triumphs in the process.

NEXT BEST – HABANERO STAR @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 1.00 Lingfield



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the afternoon meeting at Lingfield Racecourse in the opening race, where we have selected Habanero Star for trainer Gay Kelleway and jockey David Probert to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over one mile.

This 5-year-old mare comes here today in some fine form, boasting three wins in her last four starts. Habanero Star has also experienced racing in Class 5 company and finished second on that occasion, which can only stand her in good stead for her Class 6 races as it shows she can compete at a higher level.

Runs off a mark of 13-pounds lighter than when she won on her last outing at Yarmouth, which can only be a positive for Habanero Star. Should go really well and have every chance of making it a hat-trick of wins.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Catterick, Lingfield, Naas, Limerick, Sandown and Leicester on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 47 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Howyadoin @ 9/4 with Bet UK

1.45 Harry The Norseman @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Janus @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Profound Alexander @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.30 Chantreys @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Badri @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Alafdhal @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.10 Madame Fenella @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Ohnojoe @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.55 Polam Lane @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Zicatela @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.05 Liangel Hope @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.40 Vadamiah @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.15 Dandy’s Angel @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Langton Wold @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Habanero Star (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Malhumorada @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Fascinating Lips @ 13/8 with Bet UK

2.45 Royal Aviation @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Alcazan @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Ocean Ruler @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Naas Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Paulliac @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.00 Pretty Smart @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Ano Syra (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Lady Hollywood @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Philly’s Hope @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Mutasarref @ 6/5 with Bet UK

8.30 Is That Love @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Limerick Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Custers Mistake @ 25/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Authorized Art @ 5/4 with Bet UK

6.15 Trans Wood @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Brave Way @ 10/11 with Bet UK

7.15 Chinx Of Light @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.45 Tune The Chello @ 13/2 with Bet UK

8.15 Steps Match @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

6.08 Silastar @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.38 Mrs U S A @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.08 Autumn Festival @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.38 Liberation Point @ 3/1 with Bet UK

8.08 Dal Mallart @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.40 Happy @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Leicester Horse Racing Tips

6.25 Regal World @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Taaqat @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.25 Bit Of A Quirke @ 15/8 with Bet UK

7.55 Nikki’s Girl @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.25 Soi Dao @ 7/2 with Bet UK

8.55 Moonlit Cloud @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change