Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed short-priced favourite LADY LAVINIA on Tuesday and has two recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, July 20th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

LINGFIELD 1.35

HAYLEY TURNER rides sparingly these days and is perhaps not fully motivated when it comes to taking mounts in low-grade all-weather races. Since racing resumed after lockdown one she’s ridden 39 winners from 473 rides on the all-weather (8.25% strike-rate) for a loss of £239.80 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 50). In Class 5 or lower company her strike-rate drops to 6.3% (22 winners from 349 rides, against an expected return to 35.4). Two of her three rides – CLEAR TO LAND in the 1.35 and ANIFICAS BEAUTY in the 3.20 – fall into this category. I did consider recommended a sell of her overall performance at 16.75 in the Spreadex LINGFIELD JOCKEYS market but BIG NARSTIE, her other ride, could out-run his odds in the 1m Class 4 handicap and I’m happy to sell CLEAR TO LAND at 22 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market. She looked in need of a stiffer test of stamina when second at Beverley in a 7.5f nursery last time and this sharp 7f might not be ideal.

Recommendation: Oppose CLEAR TO LAND in Lingfield 1.35

LEICESTER 8.25

MATTY TOO heads the market for this 6f handicap at around the 3-1 mark after scoring at Ripon last time, but his two previous wins were followed by unplaced efforts (100-30 fifth of six and 4-1 fourth if seven) and I’m happy to take him on from the worst of the draw in stall 6 of 6 tonight (the stands’ side rail is rarely the place to be on the straight course at Leicester). Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with SOI DAO who did well to run second from off the pace over course and distance last time when the winner got loose on the lead.

Recommendation: Oppose MATTY TOO in Leicester 8.25

