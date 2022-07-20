Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 20th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 20th July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK and Ireland horse racing meetings today at Limerick, Naas, Sandown and Leicester respectively.
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
KINGS KEEPER @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 5.15 Limerick
This Henry De Bromhead 7-year-old looks to be in some fine form, and picked up his maiden hurdle win at Downpatrick last time out. Kings Keeper is likely to be an even better chaser, so comes here today off the back of some stellar form and hoping to make his mark over the bigger fences.
ANO SYRA @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 6.30 Naas
This 3-year-old filly boasts some hugely impressive form of late. Ano Syra has four wins in her last five racing starts, with two runner-up finished backing up this excellent form before that. She has won around this course too in April when she ran off 9st and won by over a length.
AUTUMN FESTIVAL @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 7.08 Sandown
Autumn Festival for David O’Meara and William Buick looks like the pick of the bunch here, and is rightfully to favourite. The 3-year-old boasts the best form in the field, with none of the other horses really standing out at all. Should win handily enough.
NIKKI’S GIRL @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 7.55 Leicester
Hollie Doyle takes the reigns for this Ed Dunlop trained 3-year-old filly, who is in some fine form this season. Nikki’s Girl has won three times, came second twice, third on three occasions and fourth once in her last nine starts. She has shown incredible consistency and looks to horse to beat here at a fantastic price too.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 160/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
