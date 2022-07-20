Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 20th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 20th July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK and Ireland horse racing meetings today at Limerick, Naas, Sandown and Leicester respectively.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 160/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

KINGS KEEPER @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 5.15 Limerick



This Henry De Bromhead 7-year-old looks to be in some fine form, and picked up his maiden hurdle win at Downpatrick last time out. Kings Keeper is likely to be an even better chaser, so comes here today off the back of some stellar form and hoping to make his mark over the bigger fences.

ANO SYRA @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 6.30 Naas



This 3-year-old filly boasts some hugely impressive form of late. Ano Syra has four wins in her last five racing starts, with two runner-up finished backing up this excellent form before that. She has won around this course too in April when she ran off 9st and won by over a length.

AUTUMN FESTIVAL @ 5/4 with Bet UK – 7.08 Sandown



Autumn Festival for David O’Meara and William Buick looks like the pick of the bunch here, and is rightfully to favourite. The 3-year-old boasts the best form in the field, with none of the other horses really standing out at all. Should win handily enough.

NIKKI’S GIRL @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 7.55 Leicester

Hollie Doyle takes the reigns for this Ed Dunlop trained 3-year-old filly, who is in some fine form this season. Nikki’s Girl has won three times, came second twice, third on three occasions and fourth once in her last nine starts. She has shown incredible consistency and looks to horse to beat here at a fantastic price too.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 160/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets