Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

As the weather cools down, the action hots up, and Andrew has four picks at Lingfield, Southwell and Limerick on Wednesday, July 20th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

SOUTHWELL 1.10

MAJIL (system – Mehmas, all-weather nurseries)

Progeny of the sire Mehmas have a solid record in all-weather nurseries (handicaps for two-year-olds), winning 19 of their 89 starts (21.4%) for a profit of £54.21 to a £1 level stake at SP. MAJIL played up before the start when making her nursery debut at Catterick last time, was badly drawn and poorly position for much of the race. In the circumstances, it wasn’t a bad effort to finish a two-length fifth of eight and she’s worth chancing on her all-weather debut.

SOUTHWELL 2.20

AL GAIYA (system – Olympic Glory, all-weather, not Polytrack)

Progeny of the sire Olympic Glory have a good record on non-Polytrack all-weather surfaces (i.e. Tapeta or Fibresand), landing 17 of their 96 starts for a profit of £130.99. AL GAIYA is 0-4 on this system but has placed twice at odds of 11-1. She finished a respectable 33-1 fifth after a wind operation on her debut for her new yard last time and might sneak into the frame.

LINGFIELD 2.25

MELODY CHER (system – Sir Michael Stoute, first-time visor)

Sir Michael Stoute rarely reaches for the headgear but, since the start of 2019, his inmates who were fitted with a visor for the first time won nine of their 25 starts for a profit of £37.50. Stall 1 isn’t ideal for MELODY CHER but the step up to 1m should suit and she’s worth a small interest in the hope that Cieren Fallon can escape from the rail where the Polytrack surface is often deeper than the centre of the track.

LIMERICK 5.45

INDIGO BREEZE (system – Gordon Elliott, Coral Cup ‘flops’)

Gordon Elliott has saddled 15 horses who finished worse than third in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham festival and five of them won at the next time of asking for a profit of £4.12. Three went straight over fences on their next outing, with two winning (both at odds of 2-1) and another finishing second by three-quarters of a length at 10-1. INDIGO BREEZE finished a respectable 20-1 eighth of 23 in the Coral Cup when we last saw him, doing second best of those to come from mid-division or further back, and can make a winning start over the larger obstacles.

