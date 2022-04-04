Grand National News | Minella Times New Grand National Top-Weight

With Chris’s Dream pulled from the 2022 Grand National on Monday, this meant the weights were revised on Monday which left the 2021 Grand National winner – Minella Times – now carrying topweight (11st 10lbs).

Minella Times The New Grand National Topweight

12 months ago we saw the Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Times @ 12/1 with BetUK provide popular owner JP McManus with his second Grand National winner, but this year he’s set to carry 21lbs more in weight.

Yes, last year this 8 year-old only had 10st 3lbs to carry round with a rating of 146, but the handicapper this year has reacted by putting him up to a mark of 161 – meaning he’s the highest-rated Grand National runner in the field and with Chris’s Dream not running, will have to shoulder 11st 10st in the 2022 Grand National.

Last Horse To Win The Grand National With 11st 10lbs Or More Was Red Rum

The task ahead of Minella Times is a huge one if the past Grand National trends are anything to go by.

The last horse to carry 11st 10lbs or more to win the Grand National was the mighty Red Rum in 1974 – he won with 12st.

In more recent times, the likes of Many Clouds (2015, 11st 9lbs), Neptune Collonges (2012, 11st 6lbs) and Tiger Roll (2019, 11st 5lbs) have all won with big weights, but none with 11st 10lbs or more.

Grand National Gamble Continues On Snow Leopardess

With now just days to go till the 2022 Grand National, the bookmaker’s are reporting that the money continues to come for the Charlie Longsdon-trained Snow Leopardess @8/1 with BetUK.

This 10 year-old will be looking to become only the fourth winning grey horse to win the Grand National – the most recent being Neptune Collonges in 2012, while she’ll also be hoping to become the fourteenth winning mare.

She heads into the race having won her last three, including the Becher Chase here at Aintree over the Grand National-style fences back in December.

2022 Grand National Betting Odds

Grand National Runners – As It Stands (4th April 2022)

1 Minella Times National rating 161

2 Delta Work 160

3 Easysland 159

4 Any Second Now 159

5 Run Wild Fred 158

6 Lostintranslation 157

7 Brahma Bull 157

8 Battleoverdoyen 157

9 Burrows Saint 156

10 Mount Ida 156

11 Longhouse Poet 155

12 Fiddlerontheroof 155

13 Two For Gold 154

14 Santini 153

15 Samcro 152

16 Farclas 152

17 Escaria Ten 152

18 Good Boy Bobby 150

19 Lord Du Mesnil 150

20 Coko Beach 150

21 De Rasher Counter 149

22 Caribean Boy 149

23 Court Maid 149

24 Kildisart 148

25 Discorama 148

26 Top Ville Ben 148

27 Enjoy D’Allen 148

28 Anibale Fly 148

29 Dingo Dollar 148

30 Freewheelin’ Dylan 147

31 Class Conti 147

32 Noble Yeats 147

33 Mighty Thunder 147

34 Cloth Cap 147

35 Snow Leopardess 146

36 Agusta Gold 146

37 Phoenix Way 146

38 Deise Aba 145

39 Blaklion 145

40 Poker Party 145

And the horses just outside the cut-off point (max of 40 runners)

41 Death Duty 144

42 Domaine De L’Isle 144

43 Eclair Surf 143

44 Fortescue 143

45 Commodore 142

46 School Boy Hours 142

47 Romain De Senam 142

Who Are The 2022 Grand National Favourites?

The 2022 Grand National looks likely to be a competitive affair and that’s already being reflected in the Grand National betting market. There are several Grand National runners that are vying for the favourites position, with the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 7/1 with BetUK one of those horses.

In the days building up to the 2022 Grand National a lot can change – including non-runners, injuries and weather conditions playing a part. Therefore, with the 2022 Grand National looking a very open race this year, there’s a good chance we’ll see a few horses sitting as the Grand National market leader in the build-up to the race – you can see some of the potential 2022 Grand National favourites here.

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back a recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either 8 or 9 years-old.

We’ve a bundle more 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a big of luck!

Grand National Times – Randox Grand National Day Race Schedule, Race Names and Race Times (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f ITV

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m ITV

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f ITV

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f ITV

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f ITV

6.20pm The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

