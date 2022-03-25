Minella Times Grand National 2022 Runner Profile

Minella Times and the Grand National will always go together after his win in 2021. He is back at Aintree primed to defend his title but has a substantial hike in the handicap to overcome on Merseyside this time around.

Minella Times Horse Profile

Age: 9yo

Sire: Oscar

Dam: Triptoshan

Damsire: Anshan

Grand National 2022 rating: 161

Rating for last year’s race: 146

Full form figures: F/4/147283/9242120/1221-FP

Notable wins: Foxrock Handicap Chase (2019), Grand National (2021)

Minella Times Trainer

Henry De Bromhead continues to have his fair share of big race winners after saddling the horse to Aintree glory 12 months ago. The stable had a 1-2 in the Gold Cup for the second season running. Besides top staying chasers, Minella Times trainer De Bromhead also has undefeated dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle.

Minella Times Colours

The JP McManus silks were carried to victory by this horse on Merseyside last year. Nothing has changed in terms of the Minella Times owner who loves multiple runners in the world’s most famous steeplechase. Whether carrying the first colours with the white cap or not come final declarations, the defending champ keeps the weights down for others in the same ownership.

Minella Times Odds for Grand National 2022

On the face of it, a 15lb rise in the handicap presents something of a challenge. That significant increase in the weights must be reflected in the market as a result. Best Minella Times odds of 25/1 with BetUK suggest a much tougher assignment to retain his crown. Tiger Roll demonstrated that it’s not impossible for horses to return to Aintree and mount a successful defence, though.

What Happened with Minella Times in the Grand National Last Year?

He won it at odds of 11/1. A 15lb lower rating than now meant a lovely racing weight of 10st 3lb for Minella Times in the Grand National with connections taking full advantage. After racing in midfield on the first circuit, he started making headway under Rachael Blackmore from Westhead. By five out the pair were disputing second place.

Minella Times took things up on the home turn. Nudged into a two-length lead clearing the last, he stayed on past the famous Elbow and up the long run-in with Blackmore riding him out for a 6 1/2 lengths success over 100/1 rank outsider Balko Des Flos. This was history in the making.

Not only was Blackmore the first female jockey to ride a Grand National winner but De Bromhead completed a clean sweep of the four richest prizes over jumps in the UK. Grand National glory for Minella Times added to Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and Gold Cup victories at the Cheltenham Festival during the previous month.

