Who Is The 2022 Grand National Favourite? | Grand National Tips

Updated

7 mins ago

on

Delta Work Grand National

One of the big questions horse racing fans ask in early April is – which horse is going to be the Grand National favourite? With a maximum of 40 Grand National runners it’s always competitive in the betting to see which horse will be carrying the bulk of punter’s money – so let’s take a look at some of the contenders to be the 2022 Grand National favourite.

Who Are The Favourites For The 2022 Grand National

Six Possible 2022 Grand National Favourites

DELTA WORK – @ 9/1 with BetUK – Shot to the top of the Grand National betting market after breaking the hearts of Tiger Roll fans at Cheltenham recently. This Gordon Elliott-trained 9 year-old is one of the class acts in the race this year (rated 160), but as a result will have a big weight of 11st 8lbs to carry. Since 1974, only one horse has carried this weight (or more to victory) – that was Many Clouds in 2015.

Is another, however, from the all-conquering Gigginstown House Stud team though – they’ve won three of the last five runnings. While having handled the tricky Cross Country fences last time at Cheltenham he looks worth a crack at the National. It’s easy to see why he could be sent off at the 2022 Grand National favourite, but will the big weight tell?

ANY SECOND NOW – @ 10/1 with BetUK – Represents last year’s winning owner – JP McManus – who is trying to win the Grand National for a third time. This 10 year-old is trained by Ted Walsh, who won the race in 2000 (Papillon) so knows what’s required to land the world’s greatest steeplechase.

He comes here in winning form too, having won the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse at the end of February. He beat another potential Grand National favourite that day – Escaria Ten – by a nose.

Backers of Any Second Now will also be pleased to know that he’s got pedigree in the Grand National, having run third in the 2021 race (beaten just 8 1/4 lengths). Can he go two places better in 2022?

ESCARIA TEN – @ 11/1 with BetUK – Another from the powerful Gordon Elliott yard and looks a typical National type. Still young at just 8 years-old and has only had seven previous runs over fences.

With four of the last six Grand National winners aged 8, this age trend is on his side and is closely-matched with Any Second Now, having run a nose second to that horse last time out.

Staying the trip should be fine as he was also third in the NH Chase (3m 6f) at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival behind the useful Galvin, but this will be his first try over these unique fences. A big player and could easily go off as the 2022 Grand National favourite – but will his lack of experience catch him out?

ENJOY D’ALLEN – @ 12/1 with BetUK – Running in the green and gold silks of JP McManus so is another that will be looking to give his Irish owner another win in this race.

Last seen running fifth at Leopardstown over hurdles, but that’s not an issue as many past Grand National winners preferred to run over the smaller obstacles before heading to Aintree.

This 8 year-old, who is trained by Ciaran Murphy, also has National experience – but in the Irish version – having run a close third in the Irish Grand National in 2021. With 10st 10lbs in weight he ticks a lot of the main trends and despite having his first run in the race is a sound jumper that is yet to finish out of the first three over fences from 10 runs.

FIDDLERONTHEROOF – @ 11/1 with BetUK A very consistent staying chaser that will be lookig to give trainer Colin Tizzard his first winner of the Grand National.

Another 8 year-old that is having his debut in the race, but looks the sort to go well having run a fair second in the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase (Hennnessy) back in November.

He’s only had one run since (2nd Ascot), so will head here fresher than most and with 10 top three finishes from his 10 chase starts, then he’s yet to run out of podium finish.

SNOW LEOPARDESS – @ 11/1 with BetUK Popular grey mare that will be looking to become the fourteenth female horse to win the Grand National – but the last was in 1951!

Trained by Charlie Longsdon, she’s improved all season to win her last three, and with one of those wins the 2021 Becher Chase over these National-style fences, then that experience will be valuable.

This 10 year-old has also only got 10st 8lbs to carry and also likes to race up with the pace, which is often a good thing to do in this race to keep out of trouble.

Note: Odds are subject to change

How Many Grand National Favourites Win?

Since 2011 (10 runnings) we’ve only seen the single Grand National favourite win – that was Tiger Roll (4/1 fav) in 2019.

Having said that, in the last 30 renewals, the Grand National winner has been either the favourite or joint-favourite in the betting – so, considering the competitive native of the race, the favourites have a fair 20% winning strike-rate in the last 30 runnings.

22 of the last 30 Grand National winners hailed from outside the first three in the betting market – but during that same period we’ve seen 16 Grand National favourites placed (top 4 finish).

At this stage, one of the leading 2022 Grand National favourites is the Gordon Elliott-trained Delta Work @ 9/1 with BetUK. We last saw this 9 year-old winning beating Tiger Roll at Cheltenham when winning the Cross Country Chase.

2022 Grand National Betting Odds

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Delta Work 9/1 BetUK review
Any Second Now 10/1 BetUK review
Escaria Ten 11/1 BetUK review
Snow Leopardess 11/1 BetUK review
Enjoy D’allen 12/1 BetUK review
Burrows Saint 20/1 BetUK review
Eclair Surf 20/1 BetUK review
Farclas 20/1 BetUK review
Minella Times 20/1 BetUK review
BAR THE FIELD 20/1 BetUK review

You can see the full 2022 Grand National runners and riders here

When Is The 2022 Grand National

The 2022 Grand National will be run on Saturday 9th April 2022 at 5:15pm (GMT).

Recent Grand National Winners

2021 – Minella Times (11/1)
2020 – Cancelled (Covid)
2019 – Tiger Roll (4/1 fav)
2018 – Tiger Roll (10/1)
2017 – One For Arthur (14/1)
2016 – Rule The World 33/1
2015 – Many Clouds 25/1
2014 – Pineau De Re 25/1
2013 – Auroras Encore 66/1
2012 – Neptune Collonges 33/1
2011 – Ballabriggs 14/1
2010 – Don’t Push It 10/1jfav
2009 – Mon Mome 100/1
2008 – Comply or Die 7/1 jfav
2007 – Silver Birch 33/1
2006 – Numbersixvalverde 11/1
2005 – Hedgehunter 7/1 fav
2004 – Amberleigh House 16/1
2003 – Monty’s Pass 16/1
2002 – Bindaree 20/1
2001 – Red Marauder 33/1
2000 – Papillon 10/1
1999 – Bobbyjo 10/1
1998 – Earth Summit 7/1 fav
1997 – Lord Gyllene 14/1
1996 – Rough Quest 7/1 fav
1995 – Royal Athlete 40/1
1994 – Miinnehoma 16/1
1993 – VOID RACE
1992 – Party Politics 14/1
1991 – Seagram 12/1
1990 – Mr Frisk 16/1

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

