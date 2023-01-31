American Football

Extent of Brock Purdy’s Arm Injury Revealed as 49ers Quarterback Suffers Torn UCL

Charlie Rhodes
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury to his throwing arm during the NFC Championship game, forcing him off midway through the first quarter.

Purdy was on the receiving end of a Haason Reddick block just as the 23-year-old shuffled back into a throwing position, and the Eagles linebacker connected with his elbow which appeared to cause him immediate pain.

Although he tried to assess the damage on the sidelines with a few practice throws, veteran Josh Johnson was on hand to deputise in his stead, with Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury timeline still unclear.

Amidst a quarterback crisis, Purdy was forced back on the field in the third quarter after Johnson suffered a head injury when falling to the turf. However, it was clear the pain was overwhelming at times and he could barely throw just a few yards in front of him, resulting in a record-low pass attempts in a NFC Championship game.

Purdy, who has emerged as a one of the defining success stories of the season after being selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, may face up to six months of recovery after it was revealed he has torn his UCL.

This would give him a chance of making a return just in time for the 2023 training camp period, although offseason preparations are likely to be scuppered.

After ‘Mr Irrelevant’ replaced Garoppolo in Week 14, he has gone on to register himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the NFL, winning in each of his eight appearances while lending a helping hand with 13 touchdowns and passing for nearly 1,400 yards.

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
