NFL

Brock Purdy’s Arm Injury Results in Record Low Pass Attempts in NFC Championship

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
purdy injury
purdy injury
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NFC Championship game between the Eagles and 49ers saw history being made for the wrong reasons. Brock Purdy, the third-string quarterback, started the game with a 7-0 record. However, his arm injury during the 49ers’ first possession forced him to leave the field and resulted in a record low number of pass attempts in a loss in a championship game, with only 18 attempts.

Purdy and Johnson injuries lead to record low number of pass attempts

With the Eagles losing its first two starting quarterbacks to injury for the season, Brock Purdy, the third-string quarterback, started the NFC Championship game. Despite Purdy’s 7-0 record going into the game, he suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession, forcing him to leave the field.

Josh Johnson, the fourth-string quarterback, stepped in but was quickly forced out of the game due to a suspected concussion. Purdy was forced to reenter the game, but his arm injury prevented him from throwing the ball effectively.

“I couldn’t throw a for more than five yards,” Purdy said of his injury, Purdy described the pain as extending from his elbow to his wrist.

There were several other candidates to take over the quarterback position, including Christian McCaffrey, who looked like he was set to run a wildcat offense before Purdy reentered. However, the 49ers stuck with a banged-up Purdy, who could not sling it, and settled for handing the ball off for almost the entire second half.

This resulted in a record low number of passing attempts in a loss in a championship game, with only 18 passes attempted. This broke the previous record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972 with 20 passes. Given that the 49ers were trailing for a majority of the game, this number shows how bleak the situation was.

It is the lowest number of attempted passes in a losing performance since 2020 when the Denver Broncos lost to the New Orleans Saints. That day, Kendall Hinton completed just one pass of nine attempts as the Broncos went down 31-3.

The Eagles eventually ran out 31-7 winners and will head to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kellen MOore 1
NFL

LATEST Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore Expected To Become New Chargers OC

Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h
mahomes dad
NFL
Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Throws Shade At Joe Burrow Following Chiefs’ Win
Author image Kyle Curran  •  2h

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in a scintillating AFC title game. The…

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Massachusetts Top MA NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
NFL Super Bowl LVII Odds | Eagles Early Favorites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

BetOnline have released the odds to win Super Bowl LVII in February as the Philadelphia Eagles open the market as early favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia Eagles Favorites…

Jalen Hurts
NFL
NFL Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds | Eagles QB Jalen Hurts favorite
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
DeMecoRyans 1
NFL
49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans Set For Texans Head Coach Job
Author image Kyle Curran  •  3h
Drake X Chiefs
NFL
Drake Finally Picks A Winner After Wagering Over $1million On Chiefs To Beat Bengals
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
mahomeshouse
NFL
Travis Kelce leads Chiefs to Super Bowl, silences Cincinnati Mayor and calls him a ‘jabroni’
Author image David Evans  •  1h
Arrow to top