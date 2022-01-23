Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream

Liverpool will be looking to pick up a vital away win when they take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are in impressive form right now and they are coming into this game on the back of a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions. The visitors will be the favourites heading into this contest and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result here without key players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Crystal Palace have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they have struggled against Liverpool in recent seasons. The home side have failed to beat the Reds in their last six meetings and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a surprise result here. Check out the best Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting offers

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace will be without the services of James Tomkins and James McArthur due to injuries. Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha are away on international duty.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Liverpool are without Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara and Nathaniel Phillips due to injuries. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane are away on international duty.

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

