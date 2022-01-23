Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream
If you’re looking to follow the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join Bet365 and follow Southampton vs Manchester City
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview
- Check out the best Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting offers
- Check out our Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction
When does Crystal Palace vs Liverpool City kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Liverpool kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Selhurst Park.
Join Bet365 and follow Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Team News
Crystal Palace team news
Crystal Palace predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Butland; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Olise, Edouard, Eze
Liverpool team news
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino
Join Bet365 and follow Crystal Palace vs Liverpool