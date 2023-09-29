With the intention of securing their third win on the bounce, Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in Gameweek 7 of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. Read on to learn all the key details about the exciting clash.

Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace – Date, Time, & Venue

Manchester United will welcome Crystal Palace to their home, Old Trafford, for the English Premier League Matchday 7 clash on Saturday (September 30). The game will kick off at 3 PM local time (10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT).

Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace – Where To Watch In The US

Manchester United and Crystal Palace fans in the United States can tune in to USA Network or NBC Universo to watch the game live on their television. If one does not have access to the said channels, they can watch the game online via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. Sling TV and fuboTV will also stream the game.

Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace – Team Form & Head-To-Head

The Red Devils endured an abysmal start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, losing three of their first five matches. They then suffered a demoralizing 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League opener, which put coach Erik ten Hag’s Man United future in doubt.

United have also had to deal with controversy surrounding Antony and Jadon Sancho. While the former has been accused of physical assault, the latter has been banished from the United squad after falling out with Ten Hag.

Amid rocky waters, United have demonstrated good fighting spirit in their last couple of games. Last week, they picked up a slender 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League before beating Saturday’s rivals Crystal Palace 3-0 in their EFL Cup third-round meeting on Tuesday night (September 26).

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are battling with a slew of injuries to key players. Top attackers Odsonne Edouard, Matheus Franca, and Michael Olise are all carrying injuries and will not feature at Old Trafford. The Eagles, too, have hardly been impressive, with them winning twice, losing twice, and drawing twice in the Premier League this season. Picking up eight points from six games, they sit in 10th place in the rankings, a point and a place behind Manchester United.

According to Evening Standard, Manchester United and Crystal Palace have faced each other 64 times over the years. United have thoroughly dominated the meetings, winning 41 times and suffering just 10 defeats (13 draws).

Manchester United Vs. Crystal Palace – Prediction

Manchester United have hardly played up to their potential this season, and there are a lot of issues they must overcome to re-enter the Premier League race. However, that does not mean they will not go into Saturday’s Premier League clash as undisputed favorites. Palace have the quality to hurt United, but we expect the Mancunians to weather this storm. We predict a 3-1 victory for United at Old Trafford on Premier League Matchday 7.