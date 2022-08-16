Countries
×
Home News crystal palace defender joachim andersen received death threats after liverpool draw

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen received death threats after Liverpool draw

17 seconds ago

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has revealed that he received hundreds of abusive messages including death threats following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Andersen, 26, joined Palace last season for a £15m fee and has quickly progressed to a renowned Premier League centre-half under Patrick Vieira’s new era at Selhurst Park.

During the clash on Monday Night Football with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s marquee signing Darwin Nunez lashed out at Andersen with a headbutt and the striker was shown a straight red card.

The defender revealed on Instagram that he had received between 300-400 abusive messages since the Liverpool match, including death threats made against himself and his family.

Once again, social media has become a topic of real controversy in the game of football as yet another player is relentlessly targeted by online trolls.

