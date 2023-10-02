There is hardly a more magical sight in soccer than a player leaving defenders in his wake as he dances his way into the penalty area. From Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, dribbling artists have always held a special place in soccer folklore, for they possess the gift of making the game seem divine, even to non-believers.

Some of the best dribblers of the century, Messi, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo, have all left Europe over the last year, but the continent is not devoid of players with fancy footwork. According to the data from The Punters Page, here are the five players who have completed the most dribbles in the top five European Leagues this season:

#5 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – 21 Dribbles

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is one of the best in his position. He is quick, creative, does not hesitate to put in a shift, and, most importantly, loves to take players on. In six Bundesliga games, Davies has attempted 34 dribbles, completing 21. His dribble completion rate stands at 61.76%.

Davies has not yet scored in the Bundesliga this season but has claimed three assists.

#4 Rayan Cherki (Olympique Lyon) – 23 Dribbles

Olympique Lyon star Rayan Cherki has not found his footing this season. The attacker has yet to score or assist in seven Ligue 1 appearances, which is quite poor by his standards.

Although Cherki has been ineffective in front of goal, he has continued to impress on the dribbling front. Cherki has attempted 47 dribbles in the French top flight this season, completing 24 of them to attain a success rate of 48.94%. If Cherki keeps this up, he will most definitely catch his break, sooner rather than later.

#3 Bryan Zaragoza (Granada) – 26 Dribbles

Granada midfielder Bryan Zaragoza has emerged as one of the most exciting players in La Liga this season. He has dazzled fans with his burst of pace, dribbling ability, and goal-front confidence. Zaragoza, 21, has played eight La Liga games this season, scoring thrice and claiming an assist.

Zaragoza leads the charts when it comes to dribbles completed in La Liga. He has attempted 51 dribbles, completing 26 of them and achieving 50.98% accuracy. He is the only player on this list who has won a penalty for his team this season.

#2 Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 27 Dribbles

Leaving the likes of Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha, and Bukayo Saka in the dust, Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze has emerged as the best dribbler in the English Premier League this season. He has attempted 45 dribbles in the English top flight so far, completing 27 of them. His dribbling success rate of 60.00% is one of the best on this list.

Eze, who can play both in attack and midfield, has scored once in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, with his strike coming in the 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderer on Matchday 4.

#1 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) – 32 Dribbles

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane has been on sensational form since the start of the season. The former Manchester City ace has featured in seven games in all competitions, scoring six times. Five of his goals have come in the Bundesliga.

A master of close control and acceleration, Sane is known for his dribbling ability. This season, he has exceeded expectations by emerging as the best in Europe. The 27-year-old has attempted 51 dribbles in six Bundesliga games, completing 32. His completion rate of 62.75% is the best on this list.