Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

The Reds are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over Arsenal and they will be looking to build on it and put together a winning run now.

Liverpool are currently 12 points adrift of the league leaders but they have two matches in hand and Jurgen Klopp will be demanding a strong performance from his players here.

The Reds have an excellent head to head record against Palace and they have managed to beat the Eagles in their last ten meetings.

Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.