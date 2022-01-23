Countries
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

26 seconds ago

Jurgen Klopp Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Liverpool will be hoping to reduce the gap with league leaders Manchester City with a win over Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.
 

Match Info Date: 23rd January 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

The Reds are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over Arsenal and they will be looking to build on it and put together a winning run now.
 
Liverpool are currently 12 points adrift of the league leaders but they have two matches in hand and Jurgen Klopp will be demanding a strong performance from his players here.
 
The Reds have an excellent head to head record against Palace and they have managed to beat the Eagles in their last ten meetings.
 
Meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches and they will have to improve immensely in order to grind out a positive result here.
 

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool @8/1 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool have scored at least twice in twelve of their last 14 away matches in the league. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 
Liverpool are undefeated in 29 of their last 31 Premier League matches. Bet on the visitors to pick up all three points here
 
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is in exceptional form for the Reds right now. Bet on the Portuguese international to score anytime.
 

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/6.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Crystal Palace: 19/4 with Bet365

Draw: 16/5 with Bet365

Liverpool: 11/20 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/6 with Bet365

Under: 13/11 with Bet365

