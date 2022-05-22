Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Sunday

There are still multiple fates to be decided on the Premier League’s final day, and both Arsenal and Everton will be going all out for three points at the Emirates.

Following consecutive losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, Arsenal will be hoping for a miracle as they sit two points adrift North London rivals Spurs in fourth.

In the unlikely event that Spurs fail to win against already-relegated Norwich City at Carrow Road, an Arsenal victory would secure Champions League football for Mikel Arteta’s side for the first time in five seasons.

Everton’s Premier League status is also at stake, and Frank Lampard’s side will do whatever they can to maintain their position in England’s top flight which they have carried since the 1950s.

The pair have nothing to lose in this encounter and absolutely everything to gain, so we’re backing Arsenal and Everton to score at the Emirates in what should be an interesting matchup.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: BTTS – YES @ 3/5 with 888Sport

Ralf Rangnick’s final game in charge of Manchester United will be at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon before former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag takes over the reigns at Old Trafford.

United are out of contention for a Champions League spot but will need a victory to secure a place in the Europa League, but a point may not be enough if West Ham take three points against Brighton.

Crystal Palace are sitting comfortably in mid-table so we’re expecting a number of changes from both sides, with Alejandro Garnacho in line to start for the visitors.

The Red Devils have been leaking goals in defence all season long with an inconsistent backline featuring Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, so Palace’s attacking threat with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard will pose trouble.

We’re anticipating an entertaining fixture in South London, with the pair of sides both finding the back of the net before the Premier League season shuts its doors.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa: BTTS – NO @ 8/13 with 888Sport

Three points for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City would secure a second consecutive league title, but former Liverpool captain and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will be looking to cause an upset at the Etihad and swing the trophy in Merseyside’s favour.

City have conceded just 24 goals all season, the lowest in the league, and they’ll fancy their chances to keep a clean sheet and take the victory against Villa.

With the title race going down to the final day and just a point between City and Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s men will need a win against Wolves at all costs in the event of an upset from the Clarets.

It would be poetic for Gerrard and his side to steal a result in Manchester and play a hand in Liverpool winning their 20th league title, but with City’s dominance and overall quality we’re tipping a clean sheet for Ederson between the sticks.

However, this is the beautiful game of football – and as we all know, anything can happen.

