Coral Eclipse 2022 News: Real World and Stone Age Miss Sandown Race

The Coral Eclipse 2022 field cut up further on Wednesday with the news that Real World, plus the three Aidan O’Brien entries – that included the Epsom Derby sixth Stone Age – will ALL miss the Sandown Group One on Saturday.

Real World Scopes Dirty To Miss 2022 Coral Eclipse

The Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Real World, who was last seen running second in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, has been pulled out of Saturday’s Coral Eclipse after scoping badly.

This Godolphin runner has been around 7/1 in the Coral Eclipse betting behind the likes of Vadeni, Bay Bridge and fellow Godolphin runner – Native Trail – but will now miss the Group One this weekend.

Bin Suroor was also talking of possibly jocking up his old pal Frankie Dettori on Real World, but that story is now dead in the water. The yard had tasted previous success in the Eclipse over the years with Halling (1995-96), the popular grey Daylami (1998) and most recently Refuse To Bend (2004).

Saeed Bin Suroor told the Racing Post “There’s no major problem with him but he has coughed and scoped badly so unfortunately won’t be running on Saturday.

“We’ll have to see how he is in a couple of weeks to make a plan. There’s plenty of options for him here and abroad, possibly even Canada, but we’ll see how things go.”

Real World is entered in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on 27th July – where he’s @ 7/1 with BetUK, plus he also holds an entry in the Juddmonte International at York on Aug 17th @ 8/1 with BetUK.

No Coral Eclipse Runners For Trainer Aidan O’Brien in 2022

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has mopped up seven Coral Eclipse Stakes over the years, including 12 months ago with St Mark’s Basilica, but he won’t be adding to that tally in 2022 as he pulled out ALL his entries this Wednesday.

O’Brien had three in the race on Wednesday morning – High Definition, Aikhal and recent Epsom Derby sixth – Stone Age.

He stated that both High Definition and Aikhal will be prepared for Group One races in France later in the season, while there is a chance Stone Age will be aimed at next Saturday’s Belmont Derby – a race O’Brien won last year with Bolshoi Ballet and also in 2016 with Deauville.

O’Brien spoke to the Racing Post: “Stone Age is not going to run in the Eclipse. He’s going to go to America the following weekend instead for the Belmont Derby.

“We think the Belmont Derby will suit him and it’s just giving him a little bit more time to recover from the Derby. It’s obviously against three-year-olds as well and it’s a mile and a quarter which we think will suit him.”

On Aikhal and High Definition, O’Brien added: “The other two probably won’t run at Sandown either. We’re thinking of going to France with Aikhal for the Grand Prix de Paris and High Definition will go to Saint-Cloud for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud. That’s the way we’re thinking at the moment.”

Coral Eclipse 2022 Odds and Runners Probability Of Winning

Coral Eclipse Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker VADENI 13/8 38% NATIVE TRAIL 3/1 25% BAY BRIDGE 7/2 22% ALENQUER 6/1 14% MISHRIFF 13/2 13% LORD NORTH 12/1 8% DUBAI HONOUR 17/1 5.5%

All odds correct as of 14:45 BST on Weds, 29 June and subject to change

What Time Is The 2022 Coral Eclipse?

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Saturday 2nd July 2022

🏇Racecourse: Sandown Park

💰 Winner: £448,363

📺 TV: RacingTV, ITV

Coral Eclipse Trends and Stats

Help find the winner of this Saturday’s 2022 Coral Eclipse using our key trends and stats

20/20 – Won by a horse aged 5 or younger

16/20 – Had at least 2 runs already that season

16/20 – Won by a previous Group One winner

16/20 – Placed favourites

15/20 – Placed in their last race

14/20 – Raced between 2 and 3 times that season

11/20 – Raced at Royal Ascot last time out (three won there)

10/20 – Favourites that won

6/20 – Won by an Irish-trained horse

5/20 – Raced in the Epsom Derby that season

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

4/20 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 10)

7 of the last 15 winners won last time out

2 of the last 13 Derby winners of that season went onto win the race

The last 6 year-old to win the race was in 1886

The average winning SP in the last 20 runnings is 4/1

14 of out the last 17 winners had run in the previous 30 days

13 out of the last 17 winners were Group 1 winners

16 of the last 17 winners came from the first four in the betting

15 out of the last 17 winners had won over 1m 2f or further

Other Eclipse Stakes Trainer Stats

Aidan O’Brien won the race in 2021, 2011, 2008, 2005, 2002 & 2000

Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 2007, 2001, 1997, 1994, 1993 & 2017

Godolphin-owned horses have won the race in 2004, 1998, 1996, 1995, 2016 & 2020

Trainer John Gosden has won 4 of the last 10 runnings

Recent Coral Eclipse Winners

2021 – St Mark’s Basilica (Evs fav)

2020 – Ghaiyyath (9/4)

2019 – Enable (4/6 fav)

2018 – Roaring Lion (7/4 fav)

2017 – Ulysses (8/1)

2016 – Hawkbill (6/1)

2015 – Golden Horn (4/9 fav)

2014 – Mukhadram (14/1)

2013 – Al Kazeem (15/8 fav)

2012 – Nathaniel (7/2)

2011 – So You Think (4/11 fav)

2010 – Twice Over (13/8 fav)

2009 – Sea The Stars (4/7 fav)

2008 – Mount Nelson (7/2)

2007 – Notnowcato (7/1)

2006 –David Junior (9/4)

2005 –Oratorio (12/1)

2004 –Refuse To Bend (15/2)

2003 –Falbrav (8/1)

2002 – Hawk Wing (8/15 fav)

