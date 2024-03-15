American Football

Chicago has acquired WR Keenan Allen from the Chargers in exchange for a 4th-round pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Keenan Allen Chargers pic
Keenan Allen Chargers pic

This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers are slightly rebuilding their roster. It was a disastrous 5-12 season in 2023 and the team has the fifth overall pick in April. Head coach Brandon Staley was fired mid-season. After winning a national championship with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh was hired as the next head coach of the Chargers. 

Under Harbaugh’s regime, Los Angeles is making several tweaks to their roster. The team was left in a messy cap situation this offseason. New GM Joe Hortiz is doing what he can to open up some money for LA to have available. Just last night, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Chargers WR Keenan Allen has been traded to the Bears in exchange for a 4th-round pick. Now, the Chargers do not have Mike Williams or Keenan Allen on their roster anymore. Another splash signing for Bears GM Ryan Poles who has proved to be aggressive in free agency.

How will the Bears use Keenan Allen in 2024?


For the last 11 seasons, Keenan Allen had been a member of the Chargers franchise. He was a third-round pick by the team in 2013. His 10,530 receiving yards are the second-most in franchise history. Los Angeles was on the books for a $34.7 million cap hit if Allen was on the team in 2024. The franchise WR was not willing to renegotiate his deal. That led to the 32-year-old being traded East to the Chicago Bears. All Los Angeles got back was a fourth-round pick.

However, the team was able to part ways with Allen’s massive cap hit for 2024. Now, the six-time Pro Bowler is joining one of the most talked about teams this offseason. Chicago has the #1 pick in the 2024. They’re going to presumably take QB Caleb Williams out of USC. The rookie would have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen as his top two targets. Not a bad way to start your career.


In his final season with the Chargers, Keenan Allen had a career-high 108 receptions along with 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Allen joins another productive WR in D.J. Moore who just played his first season with the Bears. His QB was Justin Fields and they had a solid year together. Moore had a career-high (91) receptions, 1,364 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. If Williams is drafted by Chicago, he’ll have two players capable of being WR1’s. D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will be a special pairing for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC. Chicago could be in line for a playoff-bound season in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Super Bowl
American Football

LATEST BetOnline Offering +3300 Odds On The Moonwalk To Be First Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration

Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 09 2024
lamar jackson
American Football
Who Were The Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors As Lamar Jackson Takes Home Second MVP Award
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 09 2024

Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL regular season MVP for the second time last night, with the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy all trailing significantly behind in…

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
American Football
Andy Reid Dismisses Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories As Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 08 2024

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dismissed any Taylor Swift conspiracies after some claimed she and boyfriend Travis Kelce are only at the Super Bowl to get Joe Biden re-elected….

Who Is Christian McCaffreys Mom
American Football
Who Is Christian McCaffrey’s Mom And Why Is She Boycotting Taylor Swift?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 08 2024
kelce
American Football
Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
kelce
American Football
Travis Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Steer Clear Of Vegas Clubs In 1-On-1 Chat
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 06 2024
donna kelce
American Football
Who Is Travis & Jason Kelce’s Mom? Everything You Need To Know About Donna Kelce
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 03 2024
Arrow to top