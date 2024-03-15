This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers are slightly rebuilding their roster. It was a disastrous 5-12 season in 2023 and the team has the fifth overall pick in April. Head coach Brandon Staley was fired mid-season. After winning a national championship with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh was hired as the next head coach of the Chargers.

Under Harbaugh’s regime, Los Angeles is making several tweaks to their roster. The team was left in a messy cap situation this offseason. New GM Joe Hortiz is doing what he can to open up some money for LA to have available. Just last night, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Chargers WR Keenan Allen has been traded to the Bears in exchange for a 4th-round pick. Now, the Chargers do not have Mike Williams or Keenan Allen on their roster anymore. Another splash signing for Bears GM Ryan Poles who has proved to be aggressive in free agency.

How will the Bears use Keenan Allen in 2024?

Scoopage… Bears have traded for WR Keenan Allen sending Chargers a fourth rounder. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 15, 2024



For the last 11 seasons, Keenan Allen had been a member of the Chargers franchise. He was a third-round pick by the team in 2013. His 10,530 receiving yards are the second-most in franchise history. Los Angeles was on the books for a $34.7 million cap hit if Allen was on the team in 2024. The franchise WR was not willing to renegotiate his deal. That led to the 32-year-old being traded East to the Chicago Bears. All Los Angeles got back was a fourth-round pick.

However, the team was able to part ways with Allen’s massive cap hit for 2024. Now, the six-time Pro Bowler is joining one of the most talked about teams this offseason. Chicago has the #1 pick in the 2024. They’re going to presumably take QB Caleb Williams out of USC. The rookie would have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen as his top two targets. Not a bad way to start your career.

Chargers are trading WR Keenan Allen to the Bears for a 4th-round pick, per @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/U4iMgeFNFu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2024



In his final season with the Chargers, Keenan Allen had a career-high 108 receptions along with 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Allen joins another productive WR in D.J. Moore who just played his first season with the Bears. His QB was Justin Fields and they had a solid year together. Moore had a career-high (91) receptions, 1,364 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. If Williams is drafted by Chicago, he’ll have two players capable of being WR1’s. D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will be a special pairing for the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC. Chicago could be in line for a playoff-bound season in 2024.