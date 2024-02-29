NFL

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks the Bears should draft Jayden Daniels instead of Caleb Williams at #1

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Since he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, Caleb Williams has been the presumed #1 pick in the 2024 Draft. He’s an elite talent coming out of USC. Chicago has the #1 overall pick this year and they’re likely going to take a QB. Most would think they are going to take Williams. Why pass up on a prospect like himself?

However, there has been discussion about another player potentially being taken with the first pick. Caleb Williams is a talented player but the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is in this draft class as well. LSU’s Jayden Daniels could be the #1 pick if Chicago passed on Williams. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks the Bears should draft Jayden Daniels instead of Caleb Williams at #1. That would be an incredibly bold move by the Bears who need a franchise QB.

Are the Bears seriously thinking of drafting someone other than Caleb Williams?


Dan Orlovsky has never shied away from a hot take. That’s why he works for ESPN. His latest take, however, may be his boldest yet. On ESPN’s morning show Get Up, Orlovsky spoke about the Bears having the #1 pick. In his mind, the former NFL QB thinks Chicago should pass up on Caleb Williams and draft Jayden Daniels instead. An incredibly hot take by Orlovsky, but who says he’s wrong? Maybe the Bears are keeping the decision a true secret and we won’t know until draft night in April.

Regardless, Williams and Daniels are two elite prospects in the 2024 Draft class. The first three teams in the draft need a QB this year and they will be a hot commodity. Reports say the Bears will move on from former first-round pick Justin Fields. He could be traded to the Falcons or another team willing to take a chance. That puts Chicago in a position to draft what they hope to be their next franchise QB. Are they willing to take another QB who can scramble and make plays with his legs? Or are they looking for a player with elite throwing power and accuracy? That’s essentially the difference between Jayden Daniel and Caleb Williams in this draft.


The answer might be simple for the Bears. Draft Caleb Williams. He’s the presumed #1 pick for a reason. Williams is an elite QB talent and his skills are going to translate effortlessly to the NFL. He made a lot of pro-style throws in college and is an excellent passer. For GM Ryan Poles, drafting Caleb Williams seems like a no-brainer. Chicago would be kicking themselves if they passed on Williams and he went on to be a generational talent. Teams screw up the draft every year, especially with the #1 overall pick. The Bears do not want to be another victim of that circumstance.

