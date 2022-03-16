Countries
cheltenham tips ryanair chase tips

Cheltenham Tips: Ryanair Chase Predictions and Best Bets

Updated

5 hours ago

on

day 3 tips

The third race of the afternoon on St Patrick’s Day at the Cheltenham Festival sees some excellent Grade 1 action. The Ryanair Chase takes place over 2m4f127y and has nine horses currently set to run on the hallowed Cheltenham turf.

Best Bet for Ryanair Chase

Allaho @ 8/11 with Spread Ex

Allaho aims to make it back-to-back Ryanair Chase victories for Willie Mullins and goes into this year’s race as an overriding favourite. Spread Ex are offering a price of around 8/11 for the 8-year-old superstar to reign supreme once again this year.

He faces some stern competition in the form of Shan Blue, Mister Fisher and Conflated, but if you believe Allaho has the beating of the whole field once again, just like last year, then back him before he becomes an even shorter price.

The 8-year-old has won four of his last five chases and looks in the form of his life ahead of his bid to reign supreme once again in the Ryanair Chase. May be glad that Chacun Pour Soi has decided to race elsewhere, as he did get the better of Allaho at Punchestown last year.

Here at Sportlens we think it will take a perfect ride from one of his competitors in order for him to not claim victory for the second time in this Grade 1 Ryanair Chase. Still a backable price of 8/11 with Spread Ex.

Ryanair Chase each-way bet

Fanion D’Estruval @ 33/1 with Spread Ex

Although it looks unlike that Allaho will be beaten here in the third race on Day 3 of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, we think this 7-year-old has some each-way claims if he is on form with his jumping.

Fanion D’Estruval for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch currently sits as the biggest outsider at a huge 33/1 with Spread Ex. Officially rated at 162 and a previous winner over races a similar distance as this one.

Despite not winning around the Cheltenham track, he did compete in this race 12 months ago, finishing in fifth place at a magnificent price of 66/1. He didn’t run very well that day, but the good to soft ground will help and we think he’s worth a small each-way stake if you are looking to take on Allaho.

Here at Sportslens we think he has every chance of coming up with a great run and claiming us some each-way money.

