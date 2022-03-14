Top 5 Cheltenham Lucky 15 Betting Sites for the Festival

With Festival multiples becoming ever more popular, there are Cheltenham Lucky 15 betting sites SportsLens experts recommend. If punters find four fancies across the meeting, then why not combine them in one system bet?

Our Top Five Cheltenham Lucky 15 Betting Sites

These are five of the best Cheltenham Lucky 15 betting sites in the UK right now. Put your Festival multiples on with these bookies. They include both established and new Cheltenham betting sites, so let’s take a look:

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get a £10 Free Bet BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% of First Deposit Matched up to £50 Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses

Fitzdares – Bet £30 & Get a £30 Free Bet with 10% Bonus on Cheltenham Lucky 15 Bets

If new customers join Fitzdares through this SportsLens exclusive betting offer, deposit and put on a first Festival bet at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater, they get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. Qualifying bets include win singles, multiples like a Cheltenham Lucky 15, in-play bets and win parts of each-way bets only.

A 10% bonus on leading Festival fancies Honeysuckle, Sir Gerhard, Shishkin and Allaho could be yours. This Cheltenham Lucky 15 chimes in at total combined odds of around 47/1 with a 10% bonus paid on top if all four legs win.

Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for the qualifying bet

Free Bet awarded within 24 hours of first bet settlement

Matched Free Bet must be at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)

Bet Goodwin – Bet £10 & Get A £10 Free Bet

Sign up to Bet Goodwin as a new customer through SportsLens, then bet £10 and get a £10 free bet. The qualifying wager must have minimum odds of Evens (2.00). Punters must use the free bet within seven days.

A Cheltenham Lucky 15 is easy to place on BetGoodwin. Just add four Festival selections to the betslip, then back them as a Yankee and four singles.

Minimum odds of Evens (2.00) for the qualifying bet

Free bet must be used within 7 days of issue

BetUK – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets

Those who register with BetUK get 3x £10 free bets in their new customer after betting £10 on the Festival. What could be better than three Cheltenham Lucky 15 bets without risking the cash balance in the account!

The qualifying bet, placed during the week of the Festival commencing Monday, 14 March, must have minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). This BetUK Cheltenham deal is a mobile only offer too!

Sign up through mobile

Minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) for the qualifying bet

3x £10 free bets credited on settlement

Free bets expire 3 days after issue

10bet – 50% of First Deposit Matched up to £50

At 10bet, new customers get 50% of their first deposit matched up to £50 when signing up. Accumulators and multiples like a Cheltenham Lucky 15 are very much in mind with this deal too.

When playing through wagering requirements, set at 8x the combined value of the bonus and deposit, which must be a minimum of £15, legs of multiples have a shorter qualifying odds threshold. A Cheltenham Lucky 15 with legs of 2/5 (1.40) is allowed. A win single, meanwhile, is much larger odds of 4/5 (1.80).

Minimum deposit that qualifies is £15

Deposits through Skrill and Neteller don’t count

8x play through value of deposit and bonus

Minimum odds 4/5 (1.80) for singles and 2/5 (1.40) per multiple leg

Max qualifying stake equal to awarded bonus value

Betfred – Bet £10 & Get £60 in Bonuses & 10% All Correct Bonus on Cheltenham Lucky 15 Bets

Signing up to Betfred nets new customers some £60 in bonuses in total. Unlock this great deal by using promo code BETFRED60 when registering and depositing with a Debit Card. Qualifying bets include a Cheltenham Lucky 15 which is also covered by a 10% All Correct Bonus.

If all four legs of the wager win, then Betfred pays additional winnings into new customer accounts in cash. All legs must have minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the bet settle within seven days of joining. There are £40 in Sports free bets available, plus £10 for Betfred Lotto and 50x 20p Free Spins on selected online casino slots.

Enter promo code BETFRED60 , then deposit via Debit Card

, then deposit via Debit Card Bet £10 at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) within 7 days of registering

£20 in Free Bets for Sports, £10 on Betfred Lotto and 50x 20p Free Spins credited

A further £20 in Free Bets on Sports, Lotto or Virtual Scratchards awarded 5 days after qualifying bet settles.

How to Bet on Cheltenham Lucky 15 Betting Sites

Most of the horse racing betting sites out there in the UK offer punters the chance to place Cheltenham Lucky 15 bets. Firstly, you need to find four horses that appeal.

The idea is to combine them one betslip in this special multiple, also known as a combination or system bet. A Cheltenham Lucky 15 is made up of:

4 singles

6 doubles

4 trebles

1 fourfold

With this wager, the unit stake is 15x the amount of a normal win single. If you place a Cheltenham Lucky 15 each way, then double that to 30 because there is the place part of the bet factored in too.

Reducing the size of the stake to reflect this is the way to ensure responsible gambling. Betting £5 on a normal win single becomes a much larger of investment of £75 with a Cheltenham Lucky 15, so this is very important.

