All but one of the NFL wild card playoffs have been decided, with the Buccaneers vs Cowboys taking place tonight in Florida. With perhaps one of closest games of the round presenting an intriguing prospect for bettors, we have put together this handy guide complete with a ‘cheat sheet’ full of key stats and trends to help inform your same game parlay selections.

No matter where you reside in the US, you can also take advantage of BetOnline’s welcome offers where prospective users can redeem a 50% deposit match up to $1000 just in time for tonight’s game. With excellent parlay building capabilities and comprehensive NFL markets, they are our choice for the Buccaneers vs Cowboys.

How To Bet On Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay

Head over to BetOnline Become a member by creating a betting account Transfer an initial deposit of $55 or more Bet on the Buccaneers vs Cowboys wild card playoff

Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Tips

Cheat Sheet and Key Stats

Dallas Cowboys: 50% win rate on the road (won just two of their final six away games)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 50% win rate at home (won three of their final four games in Tampa)

Bucs QB Tom Brady has never lost to Dallas in seven meetings

Buccaneers (+125) / Cowboys (-145)

Over/Under Spread

Spread is set at 45.5 total points

They last met in Week 1 of the season, with that match-up seeing just 22 points

The Under is 9-4-1 in the last 14 away from Texas for the Cowboys

Despite topping the NFC East, Tampa were the second lowest scorers across the NFC (under 20 points scored in their last seven)

Dallas are 4-1 under the spread in their last 5 games

Under 45.5 total points @ -113 with BetOnline

Buccaneers Player Props

Mike Evans has scored a touchdown in four of his last five playoff games

Cowboys will be missing cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, which could free up struggling receiver Julio Jones for a big value selection

Chris Godwin finished the regular season with an average of 68.2 receiving yards per game

Tom Brady has averaged 321.7 passing yards per game this season

Mike Evans to score a touchdown @ +170 with BetOnline Julio Jones to score a touchdown @ +450 with BetOnline Chris Godwin 65.5 receiving yards @ -115 with BetOnline Tom Brady over 276.5 passing yards @ -114 with BetOnline

Cowboys Player Props

Dalton Schulz has gone over 37.5 receiving yards in seven out of 15 games this season

CeeDee Lamb has hit over his implied total of 73.5 receiving yards in nine out of 17 games, including three out of his last five appearances

Ezekiel Elliot has scored a touchdown in 10 of his 15 games this season, including in nine of the last 10.

Tony Pollard could be a favourable touchdown selection at slightly bigger odds – the Bucs have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns in the NFL

Pollard has been quiet the past two games, but has hit over 50.5 rushing yards in nine games this season

Dalton Schulz over 37.5 receiving yards @ -120 with BetOnline CeeDee Lamb over 73.5 receiving yards @ -115 with BetOnline Ezekiel Elliott to score a touchdown @ +110 with BetOnline Tony Pollard to score a touchdown @ +150 with BetOnline Tony Pollard over 50.5 rushing yards @ -110 with BetOnline

Also See