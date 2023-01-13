American Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks: Check Out Our +600 Best Bets

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
4 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys
The final wild card game of the NFL postseason sees Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys in an intriguing showdown in Florida, and for a fixture that certainly presents bundles of value in the markets, this match-up warrants a parlay.

These sides last met in mid-November where Tampa ran out eventual 19-3 victors, courtesy of a flurry of field goals from Ryan Succop.

However, fast-forward to now, the Cowboys have put up a commanding record losing on just five occasions this season and posting 12 wins, while veteran quarterback Tom Brady endured his first ever losing season in a career spanning 23 years after the Buccaneers fell to Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys NFL Wild Card Parlay

  • First Half Winner – Dallas Cowboys
  • Under 46.5 Total Points
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 Handicap Winners

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Parlay Odds @ +600 with BetOnline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Parlay Pick 1: First Half Winner – Dallas Cowboys

  • Although we have sided with Tampa to claim the victory despite being pegged as underdogs across NFL betting sites, we have tipped the Cowboys to head into half-time with a lead.
  • They rank sixth in total points scored in the first quarter this season, while they also rank in ninth when isolating second quarter points scored.
  • Meanwhile, the Bucs rank all the way down in 27th for total first quarter points scored and the same for second quarter metrics. We can see this being a relatively narrow game with very little to separate the two, but when the fourth quarter rolls around this is when Tom Brady could come in to his own – the 45-year-old has the know-how in games of this magnitude, and has come up clutch on countless occasions down the years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Parlay Pick 2: Under 46.5 Total Points

  • The previous meeting between these sides back in November was nowhere near the 46.5 implied total for this one, finishing with a score of just 22. Of course, much has changed since then with the Cowboys posting an impressive 40-point game against the 14-for-3 Eagles, but the recurring issue of Dak Prescott turnovers (15 in 12 appearances) could halt their progressive play, and their points total as a result.
  • Tampa registered the second lowest points total in the NFC at the close of the regular season with just 313, and scored less than 20 points in five of their previous seven.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Parlay Pick 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 Handicap Winners

  • This is incredibly tough to call when you take into account the Buccaneers have a 50% win rate in Florida, while Dallas hold the same record when on the road.
  • The result earlier in the season is not a reflection of what has unfolded since, with the Cowboys storming to a 12 win record, but they will need to nullify Tom Brady as the game closes out – the legendary QB has only been sacked 22 times this season.
  • Dallas also hold a less than favourable record of conceding the ninth-most receiving yards, as well as the most touchdowns (22) to wide receivers this term, and with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin clicking with Brady at just the right time, we think they could cover the spread against a Cowboys secondary that has seemingly struggled towards the back end of the season.
Author image
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
