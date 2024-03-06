Arsenal are on the verge of a double contract extension in defence – and plan to add further depth to their back line in the summer.

Arsenal Contract Extensions

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are both getting contract extensions at Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners secure the foundations for next season.

Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are in agreement over how to keep the squad together beyond this term but are also looking into ways to freshen things up.

Rewarding Tomiyasu and White is part of the process and will help the club convince new targets of their continued vision.

The vibe inside the squad is said to be “incredible” right now, according to sources and future signings will need to fit with the spirit of this squad as they bid to build on a great season.

Arsenal are challenging for the Premier League title and still harbour trophy hopes in the Champions League too. But even if they finish this season pot-less, the brief is to keep striving for the biggest honours in the game as the momentum of the past two seasons has been so strong.

Arsenal already have arguably the best defensive combination in the league thanks to the bond between William Saliba and Gabriel while Jurrien Timber will be back next season after his injury nightmare of this term.

Yet Arsenal still plan to add another body to the depth chart in defence to ensure they are prepared to fight on all from next season.

Insiders believe the profile of their target will be someone with good adaptability at an age range that means he can still be moulded into what Arteta needs.

Arsenal were open minded about signing a centre-back in January and while that did not materialise it is a sign that long-term scouting is ongoing.

Matthijs De Ligt of Bayern Munich has been linked but current information is that the Gunners might look for someone less established, with France and Germany seen as leagues for good value.