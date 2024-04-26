English soccer has come a long way over the last couple of decades. The days of cross-and-head are long gone. Most Premier League teams now like to build from the back, chip away at their opposition using slick passes and clever transitions. The success of such a system depends heavily on the playmaker — the one who sits in the middle of the park and makes the game flow. He holds and releases the ball as he sees fit, setting the game tempo to ensure his team get the upper hand.

Today, we will take a look at five such excellent ball players who have set the benchmark for all midfielders across Europe this season. Continue reading to meet the five midfielders who have completed the most passes in the Premier League this season.

#5 Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa): 1,814 Passes

Completing 1,814 passes in the Premier League this season, Douglas Luiz has emerged as one of the best passers in the division. Luiz, 25, has played 31 league matches under Unai Emery this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Luiz, who is reportedly on Arsenal’s shopping list for the summer, has made good use of his judgment and tenacity to help Villa out at the back. He has blocked 20 shots, made 19 interceptions, recovered the ball 169 times, and won an impressive 138 duels.

#4 Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United): 1,911 Passes

Newcastle United’s midfield general Bruno Guimaraes has claimed the fourth spot on this list, completing 1,911 passes so far in the Premier League. The Brazilian midfielder has played 32 games in the English top flight in 2023-24, bagging four goals and six assists.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle United’s best players since joining in the 2021-22 season. The Magpies are understandably fond of him and want him to continue for the foreseeable future. However, with Manchester City reportedly pining for his services, Newcastle will need a miracle to keep him around for next season.

#3 Declan Rice (Arsenal): 2,060 Passes

Declan Rice has proven to be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s ranks. The England midfielder has made the team more agile without compromising on solidity, dictated the tempo even against formidable midfield units. The former West Ham United midfielder has played all 34 of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season, starting 33. He has scored six goals, claimed six assists and completed an impressive 2,060 passes.

Rice’s commitment has been exemplary, as he never shies away from doing the dirty work. He has attempted 73 tackles, blocked 20 shots, and made 39 interceptions this season. He has also made 160 recoveries, won 142 duels, and performed 26 headed clearances.

#2 Pascal Gross (Brighton & Hove Albion): 2,537 Passes

Brighton & Hove Albion have not been at their best this season. The 11th-best Premier League side have been wildly inconsistent and will need to pull up their socks to finish in the top half of the table. Their midfield general, Pascal Gross, however, has been a class apart. He has been effortless in the middle of the park, spraying with impeccable accuracy and completing an impressive 2,537 passes.

The German midfielder has participated in 31 Premier League games so far, scoring four times and providing 10 assists. He has also created 11 big chances, delivered 85 accurate long balls, and made 129 recoveries.

#1 Rodri (Manchester City): 3,075 Passes

Arguably the best midfielder in Europe, Manchester City maestro Rodri has claimed the top spot, having completed a staggering 3,075 passes in 2023-24. The brilliant Spaniard has so far played 29 Premier League games, scoring seven times and providing seven assists.

Rodri, who scored the winner in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final last season, has won three Premier League titles with the Cityzens. If Pep Guardiola’s team can stay out of trouble, he will celebrate his fourth title win in May.