Arsenal Team News and Predicted Lineup against Crystal Palace

Arsenal take on Crystal Palace tonight in an encounter where they will be looking for three more points.

Arsenal are flying high at the moment. And two former Gunners players square off in the encounter at Selhurst Park in a few hours.

Mikel Arteta has done an amazing job for the London giants in recent months. The Gunners are in fifth place in the league standings at the moment, level on points with Tottenham but have two games in hand. Being in such a position means that the visitors would be eager to continue their current run of form that has seen them play some eye-catching football as well.

They’ve lost just once in the last five league outings and former player Patrick Vieira knows how difficult it would be for Palace to get the right result.

Arsenal Team News

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is recovering form a calf problem but misses out. Aaron Ramsdale is a major doubt due to a hip injury which means that Bernd Leno is set to start in goal.

Young playmaker Emile Smith Rowe had a minor fitness issue while representing England. He might be fit for the game but Gabriel Martinelli might be given the nod.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup against Crystal Palace

Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette