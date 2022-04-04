Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 42/1 Shot

Arsenal will be hoping to boost their chances of Champions League qualification with a win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Gunners have an exceptional head to head record against the Eagles and they will be hoping to extend it with a positive result away from home. The north London giants are undefeated in 17 of their last 19 matches against Crystal Palace across all competitions.

Furthermore, they are in impressive form heading into this game having picked up five wins from their last six Premier League outings. The away side will be full of confidence and they have the momentum with them as well.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have been difficult to be in recent weeks and they have lost just once in their last six Premier League outings. They managed to draw four of the last six meetings against Arsenal and the home side will be hoping to get something out of this contest as well.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tips

Arsenal to win 2-1 @7/1 with Virgin Bet

The Gunners are flying high right now and Mikel Arteta’s side have been very difficult to beat in recent months.

Arsenal are within touching distance of the top four and they will not want to drop points here. With the likes of Spurs and Manchester United vying for the fourth and final Champions League spot as well, the Gunners cannot afford to slip up right now.

Palace have been difficult to beat but Arsenal have the quality to edge this one. The visitors are likely to come away with all three points.

Over 2.5 goals @23/20 with Virgin Bet

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and this could be an open contest with a fair few chances as well.

Arsenal have seen 16 goals scored in their last six outings and Palace are coming into this game on the back of a 4-0 win. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Bukayo Saka to score anytime @21/10 with Virgin Bet

The Arsenal winger is in impressive form right now and he has scored three goals and picked up an assist in his last six outings. Palace have been vulnerable at the back this season and Saka has the quality to exploit that.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Bet Builder Tip @ 42/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet on Bukayo Saka to score first and Arsenal to win 2-1 in regular time as per our prediction.