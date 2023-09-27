The 2023 Ryder Cup pairings for Friday’s foursome matches in the morning session will be officially announced on Thursday morning (10:00am EST) at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. Here at SportsLens, we have assessed who the likely pairings will be for both Europe and the USA in Rome.

Ryder Cup Pairings: Foursomes & Fourballs Explained

With two session son Friday and two sessions on Saturday at the 2023 Ryder Cup, there will be a total of 16 doubles matches at Marco Simone over the opening two days of golf action.

Friday begins with four foursomes matches in the morning at Marco Simone. Foursomes is when the players take alternate shots, playing just one ball per pair.

The afternoon session in Rome sees four fourball matches go down. This is when each player hits their own ball, with the person with the lowest score winning the hole for their pairing. The same format is repeated on Saturday with four foursome matches in the morning, followed by the fourball session in the afternoon.

Who Will Be Paired With Who At The 2023 Ryder Cup?

When it comes to selecting pairings, both USA captain Zach Johnson and Europe captain Luke Donald have some huge decision to make. Will they pair a rookie with a more experienced player? Will they split up pairs who are used to being partnered together? There are so many different options for each captain when selecting his pairs for the foursomes and fourball matches.

For Zach Johnson and Team USA, there are pairings that we are 99% sure will be partnered together across the two days of doubles action at Marco Simone. At the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were paired together for two of the four doubles matches.

The Schauffele and Cantlay pairing was particularly fruitful, winning both of their matches. Similarly, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were paired together twice, winning one of their matches. The likes of Cantlay & Schauffele and Spieth & Thomas have played in pairs together on numerous occasions. Not only at the Ryder Cup, but even the Presidents Cup too.

At the 2019 Presidents Cup, the Schauffele/Cantlay pairing won two of their four matches together. In 2022, they won two of their three matches together. This is similar to Spieth and Thomas, who won all four of their doubles matches at the 2023 Presidents Cup and won three of their four doubles matches at the 2018 Ryder Cup in France.

For the Europeans, their pairings are slightly more difficult to predict. You can guarantee that Team USA will go with the Spieth/Thomas and Schauffele/Cantlay pairing at least twice, but with Europe you cannot say with confident who will be paired with who.

The only players in Team Europe who were paired together at the 2021 Ryder Cup that won a match are Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton. They won their one and only match aired together, so this could be a potential pairing for captain Luke Donald to put together.

Similarly, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland were paired together twice at Whistling Straits, tying one of their matches and losing the other. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were also a pair, earning a half in their one match partnered up.

It will be interesting to see who is paired with who in the opening foursomes session on Friday morning. The foursomes pairings for Day 1 will be officially announced at the 2023 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at 10:00am EST on Thursday, September 28.

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

