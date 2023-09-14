Shane Lowry embarks on his second Ryder Cup for Team Europe this month in Rome, Italy. Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the 2019 Open Championship major winner. This includes the net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals of the Irishman.

Shane Lowry Net Worth Estimated At $22 Million

Shane Lowry is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. Not only is the Irishman an extremely popular golfer, but he is also a serial winner. Lowry of course won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, as well as winning five other golf tournaments around the world.

The 36-year-old has become a consistent force on the PGA Tour for almost a decade now, which has in turn earned him millions of dollars over the years. Lowry is a Links golf expert, as well as being arguably the best wedge/short game player in the world. Not only that but he has shown on several occasions that he is more than capable of beating any golfer in the world on his day.

Ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Shane Lowry’s net worth. We can reveal that Shane Lowry’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $22 million.

The two-time PGA Tour winner is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Irishman has been a household name for several years in golfing circles, particularly on the European Tour. However, following his major win at The Open in 2019, Lowry is now a well respected player in America too.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $22 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Lowry has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour now, as well as being a six-time winner on the European Tour too. What an incredible career the Irishman, who now resides in Florida, has had of late.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament, as an amateur may we add, back in May 2009 at the Irish Open, Lowry has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article. Lowry’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too through his various endorsement deals. Again, more on that later.

Shane Lowry net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Shane Lowry Career Earnings

Year Earnings 2023 $2,690,707 2022 $6,616,679 2021 $2,636,597 2020 $882,326 2019 $3,541,264 2018 $954,397 2017 $902,661 2016 $1,585,436 2015 $502,517 2014 $253,367 2013 $148,551 2010 $33,792

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Shane Lowry turned pro, he has had a steady rise to the upper echelons of professional golf. The Irishman is currently ranked at number 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and of course earned a Captain’s pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup. This is just Lowry’s second appearance at the Ryder Cup, having played at Whistling Straights, Wisconsin in 2021.

With wins on the golf course comes huge earnings of course. Having won various PGA & European Tour events over the years and of course a major championship back in 2019, the 1987-born golfing superstar has earned an extremely lucrative amount of cash. In fact, Shane Lowry has earned over half of his entire career earnings in the past two years.

That’s right, forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Shane Lowry has earned $17,129,877 according to pgatour.com. This puts Lowry at 108th on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings as his career progresses and is on course to break the Top 100 next season.

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the successful Irish golfer. According to spotrac.com, Lowry’s career earnings in total equates to just short of $21 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $17 million, but he has earned almost four million more than that in total.

This is of course down to winning the 148st Open Championship back in 2019 at Royal Portrush, as well as finishing 32nd overall in the FedEx Cup last year. Lowry’s highest earning year as a professional golfer came back in 2022. The former Open champion reportedly earned $6,616,679 in 2022 alone. This is mainly down to winning the BMW PGA Championship last September, as well as finishing 32nd in the season-long FedEx Cup.

Shane Lowry Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Shane Lowry has a net worth of around $22 million and has earned upward of $20 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the popular Irish golfer has various different sponsors on board, including some huge brands such as Bank of Ireland, Kingspan, Cleveland Golf, Teneo, Immedis, Bennington Dubai and Wayflyer. However, Lowry’s biggest endorsement deal is currently with Srixon – the fourth largest golf manufacturer in the world.

When he is competing on the golf course, Lowry uses purely Srixon clubs, as well as Srixon golf balls and a Srixon bag. Shane uses a full bag of Srixon/Cleveland products and has been one of their leading staff players since 2010. Their partnership to date has been an extremely successful one, that is for sure.

These endorsement deals have helped the Florida resident earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the world of golf over the past decade. It is unknown exactly how much Shane Lowry is paid by his sponsors, but according to reports, it is said to be multi-millions per annum.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Shane Lowry’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

Other Content You May Like