The 2023 Masters is almost upon us. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Spanish golfing sensation and former major winner, Jon Rahm. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

John Rahm Net Worth Estimated At $16 Million

Jon Rahm embarks on another Masters week as he aims to claim his first Masters win and first green jacket. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Rahm is set to compete this week at Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia – a course he has finished inside the Top 10 in on four occasions.

Going into this week at the 2023 Masters, Rahm is priced as the +900 third favorite to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Last year Rahm underperformed when finishing in 28th place. However, he has played well here before and will be hopeful of winning his second major championship come Sunday.

Going into another compelling Masters week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Jon Rahm’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Jon Rahm’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $16 million dollars.

The 28-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Spanish golfing sensation has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2015, including mainly in America and in Europe.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $16 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Rahm has began to earn huge sums of money in recent years and has solidified himself as one of the best golfers of the past decade.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in January 2017, Rahm has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about Rahm’s career earnings later in this article.

Rahm’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If Rahm has a strong week at Augusta this week, his net worth could rise once more. Rahm has won more tournaments than any other golfer this year and will be hopeful of winning his biggest one yet this week at the 2023 Masters.

The career of Jon Rahm has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at The Masters this week would perhaps take his name to a whole other level. Not only that, but he could join the illustrious list of multiple major winners.

Jon Rahm Career Earnings

Ever since Jon Rahm turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first win came at the Farmers Insurance Open back in 2017, his first of 19 career victories. Not only that, but Rahm has already won three times this calendar year. He won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express in January, before also winning the Genesis Invitational in February.

Now, in 2023, Rahm is the world’s third best golfer behind McIlroy and Scheffler respectively, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Not only has the Spaniard won on three occasions in 2023, but he has also had several Top 5 finishes in some other big tournaments on the PGA & DP World Tour’s respectively.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Jon Rahm has earned $45,072,583 according to pgatour.com. This puts Rahm at number 13 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for ‘Rahmbo’. According to spotrac.com, Rahm’s career earnings in total equates to over $66 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $45 million, but he has earned over $20 million more than that in total.

Rahm’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings has been this year. Given the fact we are only in April right now, that is simply incredible. The 28-year-old has already won over $10 million in prize money alone this year. Talk about a top quality golfer!

More about Rahm’s off the course earnings next.

Jon Rahm Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Jon Rahm has a net worth of $16 million and has earned upward of $66 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Rahm is heavily endorsed by several huge global companies and is paid millions each year to promote their brand. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Blue Yonder, VistaJet, Silverlead Club and of course his main sponsor, Callaway. The exact figure of Rahm’s earnings from sponsors is unknown, but he is certainly making a few million each year, that is for sure.

As previously mentioned, Callaway are Jon Rahm’s main sponsor. Back in 2021, Rahm changed his club, apparel and shoe situation to Callaway. He was previously with TaylorMade and had been his entire career, but now plays with Callaway clubs, wears Callaway-owned TravisMathew apparel and Cuater shoes (source: golfmonthly.com).

When changing to Callaway from TaylorMade, Rahm had this to say about his new equipment:

“The equipment is already performing well for me, and in my first round with the new setup, I shot a course record 59 at Silverleaf. I have confidence in my new Callaway clubs – and especially the golf ball, which has really impressed me during the testing process.”

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Rahm’s net worth.

As of today for The Masters, Scottie Scheffler is still the betting favorite to win back-to-back green jackets with the best sports betting apps. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth are also amongst the favorites to win the 2023 Masters. McIlroy is priced as the +700 second favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to complete the career grand slam and win his maiden green jacket.

What a week of golf we have on our hands from Augusta, beginning on Thursday April 6. Finger’s crossed the tournament lives up to the hype!

