US Open week is here as the third major championship of the year kicks off this week. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Norwegian golfing superstar, Viktor Hovland. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Viktor Hovland Net Worth Estimated At $3.5 Million

Viktor Hovland embarks on another major week as he looks to land the US Open and claim his maiden major championship victory. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Hovland is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Going into this week at the 2023 US Open, Hovland is priced amongst the favorites at +1600 to win outright with the best offshore gambling sites.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Viktor Hovland’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Viktor Hovland’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $3.5 million.

The 25-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. The Oklahoma resident has won multiple tournaments all around the world since turning pro back in 2019, including the Memorial Tournament this year at the beginning of June.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $3.5 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Hovland currently sits at number five in the Official World Golf Rankings, and has show on several occasions that he can beat anyone on his day. He is a highly respected player on the PGA Tour and is one of the most talented golfers on the Tour right now.

However, that major championship win still evades Hovland and he will be desperate to win one this year. Since winning his maiden golf tournament back in February 2020, Hovland has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about his career earnings later in this article.

Hovland’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

If the 25-year-old has a strong week this week at LACC, his net worth could rise once more. He has finished seventh and second respectively in the other two major championship’s this year, so will be confident of going one better this week and claiming his maiden major victory.

The career of the European Ryder Cup hero has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a first major championship success would certainly take Hovland to the next level.

Viktor Hovland net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

Viktor Hovland Career Earnings

Ever since Viktor Hovland turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the very pinnacle of the sport. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented golfers on the PGA Tour roster right now, boasting eight career victories – including four on the PGA Tour. Not only that, but Hovland is in strong form having won Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament just a fortnight ago.

Hovland is trending in the right direction right now and looks to be in strong form with the US Open just days away. Having just won on the PGA Tour two week ago, the Norwegian golfing superstar will be hopeful of adding a major to the list of his PGA Tour wins come Sunday afternoon.

Forgetting off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland has earned $22,003,977 according to pgatour.com. This puts Hovland at number 70 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. He will almost certainly continue to rise up those rankings the longer his career goes on and if he can capture that elusive maiden major. Not bad so far for a man that only turned professional four years ago!

The career earnings don’t stop there though for the Norwegian golfing hero. According to spotrac.com, Hovland’s career earnings in total equates to over $29.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $22 million, but he has earned almost $8 million more than that in total.

The 25-year-old is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week at the 123rd US Open, and the trends certainly back him up as one of the favorites. His major performances have been stellar this year, now all that he needs to do is take that next step and win his first ever major championship.

More about Hovland’s off the course earnings next.

Viktor Hovland Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Viktor Hovland has a net worth of over $3.5 million and has earned upward of $29.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

As you would expect, the world number five has a number of big sponsors, which includes some huge brands such as Mastercard, Cisco and E-Z-GO. However, Hovland’s biggest endorsement deals are with golf manufacturer Ping, as well as being sponsored by Scandinavian clothing brand J.Lindeberg.

Hovland signed with both of these brands back in 2019, just as he was about to break through on the PGA Tour. The J.Lindeberg deal means Hovland sports their clothing in each tournament he plays. The deal with Ping means he must play with a minimum of 11 Ping clubs, including a driver and putter, his headwear to display Ping and to carry a Ping Tour staff bag.

These endorsement agreements have helped him to earn extra money and establish himself as a prominent name in the golf industry.

All in all, it is unknown exactly how much Viktor Hovland is paid by his sponsors. However, this figure is estimated to be around $1 million in endorsements per year.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Viktor Hovland’s net worth.

As of today, Viktor Hovland is one of the fancies to win the 123rd US Open with the best sports betting apps. The likes Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are popular too with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site before the 2023 US Open.

Other Content You May Like