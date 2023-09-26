Golf

2023 Ryder Cup Apparel: What Clothing Will Team USA & Team Europe Wear?

Paul Kelly
With the 2023 Ryder Cup almost upon us, here at SportsLens we have taken an in-depth look at the clothing and apparel that both Team USA and Europe will be wearing at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Ryder Cup apparel and uniform for both teams.

Team USA Kitted Out By Ralph Lauren For 44th Ryder Cup

For the fifth successive Ryder Cup, Team USA will be kitted out in Ralph Lauren apparel. The popular US clothing brand will once again be the official uniform provider for the United States Ryder Cup team, as well as the American team caddies, spouses and partners.

Drawing inspiration from the rich heritage of both golf and the Ryder Cup itself, Ralph Lauren’s crafted uniforms are poised to evoke a sense of unity and camaraderie among the competitors while paying homage to the red, white and blue.

The brand will provide the U.S. team with uniforms, outerwear and tailored clothing to be worn during the Opening Ceremony and Welcome Dinner as well as upon arrival and during play.

Team captain Zach Johnson, as well as former captain and current vice-captain Davis Love III are both Ralph Lauren ambassadors and these uniforms will hit close to home as they are used to supporting the iconic brand.

David Lauren, the chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren, is excited to see the USA Ryder Cup team perform to their best, whilst also looking their best:

“This year our uniform showcases a modern Americana spirit with a red, white and blue palette, featuring special patriotic details and crafted with innovative performance fabri- cations. Our golf apparel is designed with functionality, performance and style top of mind, both on and off the course.”

Team Europe Wearing Loro Piana Apparel For Fourth Successive Ryder Cup

From Europe’s first win on American soil at Muirfield Village in 1987, right up until the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, Team Europe had been kitted out by Glenmuir Shirts & Knitwear. However, in 2016, Team Europe made the switch to Lora Piana, an Italian design company.

This will be the fourth successive Ryder Cup that Lora Piana have provided the Europeans with their Ryder Cup apparel. It is fitting that an Italian company will kit out Team Europe on Italian soil at Marco Simone. The 2023 Ryder Cup collection from Lora Piana consists of polos, pullovers, jackets, trousers and belts.

In a pre-tournament press release, Guy Kinnings, Director of the Ryder Cup, revealed that Team Europe would continue to sport Lora Piana apparel for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy:

“Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge, have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course. I am delighted that we are working with a symbol of Italian excellence for the first ever Ryder Cup in Italy.”

Which clothing apparel will come out on the winning team come Sunday? Will it be USA and Ralph Lauren or Europe and Lora Piana? Only time will tell!

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Paul Kelly Sports Editor
