2022 Juddmonte International: Baaeed Has 71% Winning Chance

The Juddmonte International 2022 is the main draw on the opening day of the 4-day York Ebor Festival and all eyes will be on the wonder colt – BAAEED, who is unbeaten in 9 races and will face only five rivals.



The bookmakers make the William Haggas-trained 4 year-old a hot favourite and give him a 69% chance of winning the 2022 Juddmonte International based on the betting for Wednesday’s big York Group One.



DID YOU KNOW? 16 of the last 20 Juddmonte International winners finished 1st or 2nd last time

What Time/Date Is The 2022 Juddmonte International?



The Juddmonte International is a Group One race run over 1m 2 1/2f at York racecourse.

🕙Time: 3:35pm (UK time)

📅Date: Wednesday 17th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £567,100 (Group 1)

📺 TV: ITV / RTV

Baaeed Hot Favourite To Remain Unbeaten



Baaeed @ 2/5 with 888Sport is the star attraction on the opening day of this week’s York Ebor Festival as the top-rated horse on the globe puts his unbeaten record on the line again – this time in Wednesday’s Group One Juddmonte International Stakes.

This is also likely to be the 4 year-old’s final season racing, with this race and then Ascot Champions Day expected to be his final few appearances.

The William Haggas superstar is rated 128, which is 4lbs clear of his nearest rival and last year’s winner of the race – Mishriff – and his latest betting odds give him a stonking 69% chance of winning Wednesday’s Group One Juddmonte International.

Will Baaeed Cope With The Longer Trip?



The unbeaten colt will also be stepping past a mile for the first time in his career, so those looking to take him may very well home-in on this slight unknown. All his 9 previous runs/wins have been over a mile.

Having said that, being by the 2009 Epsom Derby winner, Sea The Stars, then his breeding points to this extra yardage being within range – while, it’s fair to say he’s hardly been stopping at the end of his races over a mile!

Baaeed @ 2/5 with 888Sport will also be following in the footsteps of the mighty Frankel, who remained unbeaten from his 14 career runs, with the Cecil-trained wonder-horse having also won the Lockinge, the Queen Anne and the Sussex Stakes this season before winning the International at York.

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Runs: 9

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 5

Total Prize Money: £2,055,182

Juddmonte International 2022 Latest Betting



Juddmonte Int Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker BAAEED 2/5 71% MISHRIFF 7/2 22% NATIVE TRAIL 8/1 11% DUBAI HONOUR 33/1 2.9% HIGH DEFINITION 33/1 2.9% SIR BUSKER 40/1 2.5%

All odds correct as of 17:21BST on Tues 16 Aug and subject to change

Juddmonte International StakesTrends and Stats



Help find the winner of the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes using our key big race trends. Apply these to the Juddmonte International Stakes runners and find the best profiles of past winners.

18/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

18/20 – Had 3 or more previous runs that season

17/20 – Returned 5/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Had won over 1m2f (or further) before

16/20 – Finished 1 st or 2 nd last time out

or 2 last time out 15/20 – Had not run at York before

14/20 – Aged 4 or older

13/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

13/20 – Had won 5 or more times before

11/20 – Winning distance of 1 length or less

11/20 – Ran at either Ascot (6) or Sandown (5) last time out

10/20 – Winning favourites

5/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

3/20 – Won the Epsom Derby that season

2/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori (5 winners in total)

6 of the last 14 winners were Irish-trained

Mishriff (9/4 fav) won the race in 2021

15 Of The Last 20 Winners Had NOT Raced At York Before



With 75% of the last 20 winners of the Juddmonte International Stakes having NOT raced at York before then this is certainly a trend to look out for.



With Baaeed making his debut on the Knavesmire, this is a tick in his favour too, while in contrast it would be against last year’s hero Mishriff.

Of the others, Native Trail has never raced at York either, but the rest have – Dubai Honour, High Definition and Sir Busker.

85% Of The Last 20 Winners Returned 5/1 Or Shorter



The Juddmonte International Stakes has also been a good race for those horses nearer the head of the betting – with a stonking 85% of the last 20 winners returning 5/1 or shorter in the betting.

Yes, in 2015 we saw a shock 50/1 winner of the race (Arabian Queen), but the last two favourites have obliged, while the last 6 winners also SP’d at 5/1 or less.

Taking this ‘price trend’ into this year’s race, then this is another plus for the hot favourite Baaeed and also a postitive for last year’s winner Mishriff at this stage as he’s hovering around the 4/1 mark.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Juddmonte International Recent Winners

2021 – MISHRIFF (9/4 fav)

2020 – GHAIYYATH (11/8 fav)

2019 – JAPAN (5/1)

2018 – ROARING LION (3/1)

2017 – ULYSSES (4/1)

2016 – POSTPONED (15/8 fav)

2015 – ARABIAN QUEEN (50/1)

2014 – AUSTRALIA (8/13 fav)

Watch Baaeed Romping To Victory In The 2022 Sussex Stakes

York Race Times and Schedule | Weds 17th Aug

1:50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5½f ITV 2:25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV 3:00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV 3:35 Juddmonte International Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV 4:10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV 4:45 Celebrate ITM’s 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV 5:20 Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV



