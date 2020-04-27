Newcastle United join the race to sign Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho: report

Newcastle United have joined a number of Premier League sides in the race to sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, a report from Mundo Deportivo claims.
The Brazil international is currently on a season-long loan with Bayern Munich where he has fared impressively with nine goals and eight assists across all competitions.
Still, the German champions are expected to decline the option to buy him permanently for the £105m fee agreed last summer and he will return to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Coutinho is attracting plenty of interest from the English top-flight with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton looking at prospective deals.
It is added that the Magpies have joined the pursuit of the 27-year-old and they want to make him their statement signing when the potential new owners take control of the club.
Coutinho has impressed for Bayern in stages during the ongoing campaign but he has not been able to sustain the form over an extended run of matches.
As a result, the Bavarian giants have no intention of triggering the £105m buy-clause, which is a mammoth figure even before the financial impact due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coutinho would definitely enhance the Magpies’ attacking displays with his strong dribbling skills and a keen eye for goal from the number 10 role but they face a tough task of luring him to the club.
The Magpies could have additional funds to spend than usual with the change in ownership but they may struggle to lure a player of Coutinho’s calibre unless they make four or five marquee signings alongside.
That does not appear feasible with the Financial Fair Play restrictions and any elite player joining them, should be willing to be involved in a rebuilding process before the club can compete with the top sides.
No asking price has been mentioned for Coutinho but a recent report from Sport revealed that the Blaugrana could accept his temporary exit next term, if a mandatory £66m buy option is included.
Coutinho recently underwent an operation on his right ankle but he should be involved in light training in a couple of weeks’ time.
