Newcastle United fans react to latest takeover update

It is no open secret that the majority of the Newcastle United fans want to see a change in ownership as they have grown tired of Mike Ashley’s management.
There have been talks of a potential takeover in recent weeks, with one Saudi consortium reportedly showing interest. However, apart from speculations, there hasn’t been anything concrete to get the fans excited.
According to latest reports from the Shield Gazette, Amanda Staveley’s consortium, backed by the Saudi Arabian crown sovereign wealth fund, in conjunction with property magnates Simon and David Reuben, are still keen on getting a deal for Newcastle United.
The report claims that the Magpies remain the main focus of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia driven group. Recently, Football Insider claimed that the Saudi group could target a potential takeover of West Ham United.
Many Newcastle fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out.
The report claims that Staveley, with Reuben Brothers, have been in negotiation with the Newcastle hierarchy for about four months. Also, news broke out last month of a potential £340million deal being close to completion.
Sheffield Gazette claims that they have information that the Saudi group remain part of an ‘active’ takeover bid for Newcastle United, but doubts remain over how far the deal has progressed.