Newcastle fans not happy as Steve Bruce discusses club’s biggest problem

2 November, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United

Newcastle United will travel to London to face West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Magpies have managed only one win in their last seven games in all competitions, and find themselves 17th in the Premier League table at the moment.

Steve Bruce’s side are up against West Ham who are going through a rough patch at the moment, having failed to win in their past four Premier League games.

The Magpies have been very disappointing away from home this season, but what must have hurt them the most is their inability to win matches at home.

Bruce, who previously demanded the Newcastle fans to judge him after 10 games, has now said that his side should be judged over the next couple of months with games coming thick and fast during the busy festive period.

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Bruce’s latest comments, and the majority of them were not impressed.

Newcastle will face AFC Bournemouth before the international break. Towards the end, the Magpies will see a trip to Aston Villa and then a home clash with Manchester City before the hectic festive season gets underway.

