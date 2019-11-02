Newcastle fans not happy as Steve Bruce discusses club’s biggest problem

Newcastle United will travel to London to face West Ham in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
The Magpies have managed only one win in their last seven games in all competitions, and find themselves 17th in the Premier League table at the moment.
Steve Bruce’s side are up against West Ham who are going through a rough patch at the moment, having failed to win in their past four Premier League games.
The Magpies have been very disappointing away from home this season, but what must have hurt them the most is their inability to win matches at home.
Bruce, who previously demanded the Newcastle fans to judge him after 10 games, has now said that his side should be judged over the next couple of months with games coming thick and fast during the busy festive period.
Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Bruce’s latest comments, and the majority of them were not impressed.
I wish he would just stop talking
— Bob Holness jr (@cpwheaton) November 1, 2019
Bruce came in & said “judge me after 10 games”, after 10 games he says “we will be judged after the next 2 months”. Right there is why people didn’t like him at the start, why they judged him after 10 games &why they won’t like him after the next 2 months. You side stepped that.
— Peter Liddle (@PeterLiddle1) November 1, 2019
We’ve had a ok start what drugs is he on he said quoted in the chronicle judge me in 10’games and having a little dig at rafa saying we got more points then last year Now it’s judge me in 2’months we will be doomed by then he hasn’t got a clue what he is doing fact!
— chris usher (@chrisusher8) November 1, 2019
A tactically inept coach and an owner with zero vision or interest in the club other than what he can take out of it?
— Robsoma (@RobsomaAGUK) November 1, 2019
After December it’ll be “ After January is when we will know where we stand – judge me then …” Or some BS like that.
— mightymagpie99 (@mightymagpie99) November 1, 2019
Is he looking in the mirror?
— Dominic “Hollywood” Howe (@IbfDom) November 1, 2019
Mirror mirror on the wall
— Paul Daglish (@daglish_paul) November 1, 2019
Talked about himself?
— Lee Robson… (@leerobson23) November 1, 2019
Newcastle will face AFC Bournemouth before the international break. Towards the end, the Magpies will see a trip to Aston Villa and then a home clash with Manchester City before the hectic festive season gets underway.