Michael Ball reacts to Everton defeat vs Manchester City on Twitter

15 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Manchester City


Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table after winning 3-1 against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice while substitute Raheem Sterling added another to earn all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side. Dominic Calvert Lewin scored one for the visitors.

Former Everton and Manchester City player Michael Ball took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.

Ball noted that Everton were poor in possession during the game. He also criticised Everton’s inability to stop conceding soft goals at crucial time.

The football pundit showered praise on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, saying that his willingness to achieve perfection ‘amazes’ him.

Ball was absolutely spot on. Everton managed a meagre 33% of possession during the game, and managed only two shots on target.

Furthermore, the likes of Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman had a poor game in defence, while the midfield failed to stay compact.

Man City have won their last 10 Premier League home games, scoring 36 goals, so Ball is nearly correct in his observation that the champions are way ahead of others.

