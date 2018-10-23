Merson says Lloris ‘has been wobbly’ this season

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was critical of Hugo Lloris, saying the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper “has been wobbly” at times this season. Merson, a former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder, was asked which shot-stopper he prefers between Lloris and Manchester City’s Brazilian ‘keeper Ederson and admitted he preferred the latter.
The 50-year-old said on Sky Sports: “One’s a World Cup winner and one is not, but I will just go for the Brazilian. I’m not a great believer in goalkeepers being good on the ball but Ederson is a classy operator. Lloris has been a bit wobbly this season – sometimes he comes steaming out of his goal and he does not need to do that.”
Lloris and Ederson will go head-to-head on Monday, October 29 when Tottenham welcome Manchester City to Wembley in the Premier League. Lloris and Ederson are considered among the best goalkeepers in the world, with Manchester United’s David De Gea and Liverpool Alisson making up the top-four in terms of ability.
Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012, Lloris has been a terrific servant for Spurs, making 260 appearances in all competitions. The 31-year-old, who has made 105 caps for the French national team and won the 2018 World Cup over the summer, is a sweeper-keeper who comes off his line to close down attackers and often play with the ball at his feet.
Such a style can lead to him making mistakes, but Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has always kept faith in his ability. Lloris has been a regular between the sticks ever since he was signed and he has four more years remaining on his contract.
Stats from Transfermarkt.