Memphis Depay comments on future amid Tottenham transfer link

Memphis Depay has reignited his career since he moved to France from Manchester United.
The Dutch winger turned out to be a flop at Old Trafford, but he has since then regained his form at Lyon. His impressive form has caught the attention of several heavyweights clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur.
According to reports from The Mirror, Spurs are looking into a deal for the in-form Lyon forward.
Spurs have been watching the Dutch winger for a while now, and he has now become Tottenham’s first-choice target.
The former Manchester United attacker has taken his game to a whole new level since moving to Ligue 1, and has been enjoying a rich vein of form this season, having scored 11 goals in 14 games, including four in the Champions League.
The report claimed the north London club are willing to pay £50m for the Dutch international.
However, Depay is not bothered with rumours circulating around him, but he has left the door ajar for returning to the Premier League which should excite the Tottenham fans.
Depay told VoetbalPrimeur: “I don’t want to talk about that. I don’t want to talk about rumours that I know nothing about. We leave it in the corridors. I am focused on a strong season so far.”
The Dutch added on returning to the Premier League: “It’s a very nice competition. It’s up to the club that is interested. I belong in a team that plays good football and can play around me, so that I can do my thing. I never rule it out.”
Spurs perhaps are lacking one more player in their attacking options, and therefore a move for Depay makes sense. He will bring quality and experience to the side and would be a very good signing for Spurs.