Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham midfielder Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has showered praise on midfielder Son Heung-Min after his impressive performance against Borussia Dortmund.
The South Korea international has emerged as a key player for Pochettino, and he was brilliant against the German outfit on Wednesday night at Wembley in the Champions League clash.
The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in the Premier League, and scored his first goal in the Champions League this season on Wednesday.
Pochettino has hailed his performance as ‘fantastic’, and said that Son brings a lot more to the side than just goals. The Argentine added that Son’s performance is improving with every single game.
A splendid second half performance from Spurs saw Pochettino’s side beating the Germans 3-0 at Wembley. Spurs have taken a healthy advantage, and if they can produce a similar sort of performance in the return leg, they are expected to go through to the next round.
Son has been outstanding this season for Spurs, and the north London club have always won whenever he has scored.
“Sonny was fantastic again, he’s doing fantastic. He’s a player who provides the team with a lot of very good things,” said Pochettino to Football London.
“His smile, he translate good energy and his performance in every single game is improving and improving. We’re so happy. It’s so obvious how he is.”